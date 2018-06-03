Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid closing in on Zinedine Zidane's replacement, Liverpool bid €90 million for Jan Oblak and more: Transfer round-up, June 3, 2018

A surprising new candidate is now the favourite to take over form Zidane. This is a big development!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 03 Jun 2018, 21:01 IST
33.66K

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID
Zinedine Zidane's successor has reportedly been identified

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 3, 2018: 

#1 La Liga 

Real Madrid identify Zinedine Zidane replacement 

Bosses at Real Madrid are currently working overtime to find a suitable replacement for Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman's surprise exit has left the club in a limbo ahead of a crucial summer transfer window. But according to Don Balon, Real Madrid have zeroed in on a name to become Zidane's successor. 

Former Real Madrid midfielder and Swansea boss, Michael Laudrup has now emerged as the top candidate to replace Zidane. Los Blancos believe Laudrup's man management skills, his positive style of play and his willingness to work among the big egos at the club makes him the perfect fit. 

Laudrup is currently in Qatar and is keen on landing the most intriguing job in world football. Real Madrid reportedly turned to Laudrup after tasting defeat in their chase of Mauricio Pochettino. 

Atletico Madrid in talks with Thomas Lemar

AS has reported that Atletico Madrid is all set to start negotiations with Monaco for the transfer of Thomas Lemar. With or without Antoine Griezmann next season, Atletico are looking to sign the French midfielder. 

AS Monaco value Lemar at €90 million. Atletico's sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly flown down to France to begin negotiations for the 22-year-old.

