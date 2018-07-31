Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid to unveil superstar signing before Sunday, Barcelona plan Dembele-Ramsey swap deal and more: Transfer round-up, July 31, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
50.17K   //    31 Jul 2018, 19:28 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Real Madrid have almost got their man!

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 31, 2018: 

Premier League 

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
On FC Barcelona's radar

FC Barcelona eyeing Ousmane Dembele - Aaron Ramsey swap deal 

A wide player is on the radar of Arsenal boss Unai Emery. The Gunners have already made five signings this summer but due to a shortage of funds, a loan move is being reported for a winger. The target that is on Emery's mind is FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. 

The Catalans are ready to let the underfiring winger leave but have a condition of their own. The Sun has claimed that Barcelona have demanded Aaron Ramsey in return for Dembele's season-long loan move. Arsenal value Ramsey at £30 million and Barcelona are ready to cover that amount in the form of Dembele's loan fee + remaining amount. 

Ramsey is currently in a contractual standoff with Arsenal and has just 10 months remaining on his current deal. The Gunners will be looking not to repeat the Jack Wilshere episode and may get tempted to cash in on the 27-year-old. Chelsea are also interested in Ramsey. 

Burnley target Fraser Forster 

With Tom Heaton and Nick Pope out with long-term injuries, Burnley have turned their focus towards Southampton's Fraser Forster. The Express can reveal that Burnley have enquired about the towering custodian for a potential loan deal. 

Pope suffered a shoulder injury in preseason training and might be out for a long duration. Forster, meanwhile, lost his starting place with the Saints to Alex McCarthy last season and with the latest signing of Angus Gunn, he has fallen further down the pecking order. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Thibaut Courtois Eden Hazard Jose Mourinho Florentino Perez Maurizio Sarri
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
An avid Premier League watcher with specialization in transfer news and post match analysis. Follow European and Indian football with minute attention with one eye on the world of cricket.
