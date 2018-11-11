Real Madrid to launch €200 million bid for Ronaldo's replacement, Manchester United and Juventus to pull off stunning swap deal and more: Transfer Round-up, November 11, 2018

Florentino Perez is going all in

As we soldier on into winter, the top European leagues are all settling down and taking shape. Some of the frontrunners are flying while some others are struggling to keep up. Therefore, the winter transfer window is quite crucial for any team that's looking for a shot in the arm.

If the rumours that are floating about are to be believed, we might witness a great deal of business in January. And we have compiled the top rumours that are doing the rounds as on 11th November 2018.

So, let's dive right in then.

Chelsea and Arsenal enter race to sign Daniel Rugani

Benevento Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Daniel Rugani had been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea over the summer. However, the move did not happen. But that does not mean that it won't in the future.

According to The Express, Chelsea have reignited their interest in signing the Italian centre-back. The 24-year-old has previously played under Maurizio Sarri during their time together at Empoli and reportedly, the Chelsea gaffer is keen on a reunion.

As per the report, Rugani has started learning English ahead of a possible move. The report further adds that the Italian whose contract does not expire till 2021 will cost in excess of £30 million.

Real Madrid secure the signing of Exequiel Palacios from River Plate

Gremio v River Plate - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018

As per TeleMadrid as quoted by AS, Real Madrid have already secured the signature of midfielder Exequiel Palacios from River Plate. Real Madrid are going through a lean patch and want to bolster both their attack and midfield.

Palacios only recently turned 20 years old and is considered to be one of the brightest young talents to emerge from South America in recent years. He has already appeared for the Argentine National Team.

Palacios has been reported to be on the wishlist of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan.

