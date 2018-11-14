Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid, Chelsea superstar set to join Manchester United as Sarri approves sale and more: Transfer Round-up, November 14, 2018

Jose Mourinho has some decisions to make in January

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are inching closer to the winter transfer window and teams across Europe are getting ready to address some of their problems by investing heavily in the winter. Though the international break has forced the on-pitch club action into a coma, the rumour mill is abuzz.

If last January taught us anything, it is that big transfers happen in the winter as well. As such, we're expecting some major deals to go over the line this time around. It's also a time where teams that are a bit off the pace can hope to break the bank in order to plug the leaks.

And today, we have quite a few top transfer stories that can reel you right in. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the talk of the town as on 14th November 2018.

Arturo Vidal might rejoin Juventus

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Arturo Vidal who hasn't been at Barcelona for a minute could pull off a u-turn and return to Turin in January. Vidal is yet to play for the entirety of the 90 minutes at the Camp Nou and there are suggestions that the move is not working out.

Barcelona had bought Vidal from Juventus in August for £18 million but the box-to-box midfielder has not had a bright start in Spain. And as a result, Massimiliano Allegri is considering the possibility of bringing him back to Juve with whom he won the Serie A last term, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Paul Pogba as well. But it looks unlikely that Manchester United will sell him at all, let alone ship him off in January.

Emre Can's thyroid problem has acted as a catalyst in raising Juve's interest in their former midfield general. They want to replace Can with someone who can hit the ground running and there is no better fit than Arturo Vidal.

