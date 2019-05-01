×
Sadio Mane to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester United superstar one step away from joining Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.51K   //    01 May 2019, 20:32 IST

Sadio Mane has made his mind up
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. It's the month of May and we're only weeks away from the summer transfer window. As such the rumour mill is buzzing.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours that made headlines on 1 May 2019.

Mesut Ozil says he wants to stay at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil wants to kick on at Arsenal
Mesut Ozil wants to kick on at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has been frequently linked with a move away from Arsenal. He has been quite inconsistent recently and has been on the fringes ever since Unai Emery took over as the manager at the Emirates.

Unai Emery had recently revealed to the press that the German international and World Cup winner has responded positively to his demands to show more consistency on the field. Now, Ozil has come out and claimed that he wants to stay at Arsenal despite all that has been talked about in the media.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, the World Cup winner quipped,

"Absolutely. I've got two more years on my contract. I don't know after that but I've got two years left.

To being asked if he is happy, Ozil responded,

"Yes. Why not? I'm 30 now, still got years in front of me, it's down to the club as well of course, but I've got two years here - after that I don't know what happens."
Ozil insisted that there is no issue with manager Unai Emery despite not being picked week in and week out and understands that he has to keep at it to earn his spot.

"No [issues with Emery]. Definitely not. There's always speculation, everyone inside knew that our situation is positive.
"It's frustrating [not playing]. I want to play in every game. Through injury I've missed games but that's football.
"As a footballer you always want to start games. The coach makes decisions which means you may not start but you have to keep going."

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Sadio Mane Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
