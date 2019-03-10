Real Madrid prepare world record-shattering €405m offer for superstar target, Top Barcelona target drops unexpected Liverpool hint, and more - Transfer Roundup, 10th March 2019

Real Madrid are set to break the bank as they plan a jaw-dropping offer of £350 million for superstar target

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Tottenham Hotspur join race for Federico Chiesa

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa is reportedly being eyed by Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan

21-year-old Federico Chiesa has impressed many with his performances for Serie A side, Fiorentina, and has subsequently attracted attention from the league's big clubs. Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all reportedly keen on signing the winger.

Now, according to the latest reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have also joined the race for the Italian, with Mauricio Pochettino understood to be inclined towards adding him to Spurs' ranks.

However, the youngster is being tipped to become a future superstar and could cost as much as £70million - a price that could prove to be a challenge for all interested clubs.

Arsenal to battle Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for Nicolas Tagliafico

Arsenal join Madrid rivals in the race for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax's stellar victory against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League saw several of the Dutch side's players put in remarkable shifts. Among them, was Argentinian left-back, Nicolas Tagliafico.

Notably, Ajax are reportedly willing to sell the 26-year-old in the summer for a paltry fee of £8 million, as per reports from The Daily Mail and The Sun. The reports further claim that Arsenal have now emerged as contenders.

The Gunners will reportedly have to battle Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who are also believed to be interested in Tagliafico. Arsenal are believed to stand a good chance of signing him but will have to convince the Argentian, who has previously expressed his desire to play in La Liga.

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho wants Manchester United move

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told a few Manchester United players that he seeks a move to Old Trafford

Despite moving to Barcelona 14 months ago for an enormous fee of £142 million, Philippe Coutinho has remained unsettled and has visibly struggled to establish himself at the Catalan club.

Linked with a move away over the recent past, Coutinho now reportedly seeks a move to Premier League giants, Manchester United, according to reports from The Daily Star. The Brazilian superstar's value has dropped considerably, with Barcelona considering a sale worth £86 million in the summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to spend big in the summer transfer window, and could very well swoop in for the 26-year-old, who has allegedly told Manchester United's Spanish players that he would love to join them at Old Trafford.

Matthijs de Ligt drops Liverpool hint amid heavy Barcelona interest

Barcelona view Matthijs de Ligt as the long-term successor to Gerard Pique

19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt's rapid rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed, as the young centre-back has quickly become one of Ajax's prized jewels. De Ligt was also a key part of the side that knocked Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League this past week.

Widely linked with a potential move to Barcelona to replace Gerard Pique at the heart of the defence, de Ligt has suddenly sent the transfer mills into overdrive by speaking about a potential move to Liverpool to play alongside compatriot, Virgil van Dijk.

As per reports from Sky Sports, the Dutch defender spoke to Omnisport in an interview and reportedly said:

"Virgil is a player who has experience in the top leagues. Of course you want to learn from him. It's very helpful to play next to him in the Dutch team."

When asked about the possibility of joining Van Dijk at Liverpool, de Ligt said:

"It could happen. He plays for Liverpool, a good club, but I'm not focused on them."

De Ligt's refusal to rule out a potential move could worry Barcelona, who are believed to be the top contenders for his signature.

Real Madrid plan staggering £350m offer Neymar

Neymar could be the subject of a new world-record transfer that will easily eclipse his €222m move to PSG

Real Madrid have endured their worst season in recent times as they currently sit third on the La Liga table, 15 points behind league-leaders, Barcelona. Los Blancos have also been eliminated from Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

According to reports from ESPN, Real Madrid's hierarchy seems to be wasting no time in making amends, and are reportedly planning a massive world-record offer of £350m (€405m).

This move will comfortably eclipse the current world-record of €222 million that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar just two years ago. The report claims that Madrid have gotten in touch with the Brazilian to make their intentions of signing him clear, with a reported salary offer of €45 million over five seasons.

