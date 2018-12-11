×
€150 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement set to join Real Madrid, Chelsea set to sign €50 million Serie A superstar in January and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
808   //    11 Dec 2018, 18:28 IST

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez have reason to be delighted
Real Madrid and Florentino Perez have reason to be delighted

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. Champions League football is back and it's busy days for our favourite clubs. Things will get even more interesting over the next couple of weeks with the January transfer window being only a little more than 2 weeks away.

With teams looking at the winter transfer window no differently than the summer one, we expect some big deals to go over the line. Several top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona are ready to splash the cash in January to make some solid improvements.

And today, we have quite a few big stories to tell. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories and rumours that made headlines on the 11th December 2018.

Frenkie De Jong's father claims Barcelona will be the best option for his son

Frenkie
Frenkie
De Jong, the head-turner

Recent reports have suggested that Frenkie De Jong may be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain. However, comments made by De Jong's father now suggests that the Ajax youngster is likely to go to Barcelona.

According to Voetbal Premium via Sport, De Jong's father responded to transfer links and said,

There's a 95 percent chance he leaves Ajax [in the summer] and [moving to] Barça would be the best decision,

"He has to decide. He's a clever kid and will make his decision in Spring." 

A move is very unlikely to happen in the winter transfer window. But this is a major boost to Barcelona as we now know where De Jong's family stands on the issue.

De Jong has garnered interest from droves of top clubs and the 21-year-old is one of the brightest young prospects in world football at the moment.

With his best playing days ahead of him, De Jong will want to make a wise decision when the time comes.

