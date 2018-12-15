Lionel Messi demands Liverpool superstar at Barcelona, Chelsea to complete signing of Premier League striker in the coming weeks and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 December 2018

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona the player he wants to play with

Hello everyone! Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

We are almost halfway through December and are just a little more than a couple of weeks away from the January transfer window. It's a busy time for football clubs both on the pitch and off it.

While the winter transfer window offers the teams a chance to get reinforcements and bolster their ranks, it also affords them the opportunity to offload some deadwood and free up their wage bills.

Several top teams are expected to splurge in the winter transfer window and if the activity from last January is anything to go by, expect no big team to hold back this time around as well.

Anyway, let's take a look at the top transfer stories that made headlines on 15th December 2018.

Juventus to make £72 million bid for Paul Pogba

Pogba has cut a frustrated figure at Manchester United as of late

Pogba's former clubs and Italian giants Juventus are preparing to make an audacious move for Manchester United's out of favour midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The Old Lady are going to offer full back Alex Sandro in exchange for the Frenchman.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho have been at odds for a long time and the situation has only worsened over the past month with Pogba putting in some ordinary performances.

Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for a then world record £89 million but has failed to live up to expectations and now looks a shadow of the player that United thought they were buying.

It was believed that with Luke Shaw improving drastically and Ashley Young also playing well at left-back, it is unlikely that Manchester United will agree to such a deal. But the report claims that United send their scouts in a jet to watch Sandro play in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pogba's future at Manchester United looks more uncertain now than ever before. The report adds that while a January deal could happen, it is more likely that the clubs will do their business in the summer.

Manchester City to launch a £50 million bid for Ben Chilwell

Chilwell is one of Leicester City's most improved players

As Benjamin Mendy continues to be out of the reckoning due to an injury, Manchester City are preparing to launch a bid for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, according to The Guardian.

The youngster has been in top form this season and earned up a call to the international setup as well. Now it looks like even better days are in the offing for the 21-year-old as he could potentially enrich his game under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

There is also a suggestion that Pep Guardiola is none too impressed with Benjamin Mendy's occasional tardiness and social media activity. As such, there are talks that this could go on to be a long-term project for Pep.

Chilwell reportedly earns £110,000 a week but Manchester City are not expected to be put off by that.

Isco set for Real Madrid departure following fallout with Solari

Isco did not take kindly to the boos at Santiago Bernabeu

Isco's situation at Real Madrid is not getting any better and according to Goal, Los Blancos might sell him if things do not take a turn for the better.

Isco started this season out as a starter under Lopetegui. But since Solari took over at the helm, Isco has seen playing time come at a premium. Isco is struggling in Solari's more direct system and the club will drop the guillotine on his time at the club if he doesn't adapt to the current system.

Isco's attitude has been questioned and he has now been reportedly denied a meeting with Florentino Perez where he was expected to voice his displeasure.

Florentino Perez and the board are not happy with how Isco gestured at the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu after being booed for the entirety of the game.

The report adds that Real Madrid are ready to let him go in January if he publicly requests such a move.

Chelsea in strong position to sign Callum Wilson for £30 million

Callum Wilson has been the star for the Cherries this season

Chelsea are a team that's getting better by the day. But the one thing that seems to be holding them back is the presence of a proper striker. Maurizio Sarri is prepared to change that in January and according to the Express, Chelsea believe that they are in a very strong position to sign Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January.

Wilson has been in top form for Bournemouth. He has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists from 15 league appearances. Bournemouth, according to the report, will be happy to let go of the England international for a paltry £30 million.

Eddie Howe, however, wants to hold on to the striker. The Bournemouth gaffer said,

"Callum is focusing on his football and we are not anticipating losing any players in January we don’t want to.

"He seems very happy, he has a spring in his step, he is buzzing around the training ground and there is a very good feel about him."

Callum Wilson was bought from Coventry for £3 million and this could be great business for The Cherries.

Messi wants either Salah, Eriksen or Pogba at Barcelona

Salah's in top form again

As per Don Balon, as Barcelona fear that the gap between them and the rest is getting reduced significantly, the Cules are motivated to bring a top star to the club now more than ever. As such, they have shortlisted Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Paul Pogba has fallen out of favour at Manchester United and his pedestrian performances of late have invoked much wrath from pundits and supporters alike. He was already linked with Barcelona in the summer and now with reports suggesting that Pogba could be on his way out, it looks like Barcelona's ambition might pay off.

Christian Eriksen and Mohamed Salah are relatively happier at their clubs. However, the report claims that Lionel Messi wants one of these three players at the Nou Camp next year and it would be very difficult for any of these 3 players to turn down a chance to play alongside one of the very best to have played the game.

