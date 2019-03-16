Manchester United and Manchester City on red alert as Barcelona consider selling superstar, Real Madrid plan swoop for €120m-rated superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 16th March 2019

Manchester United and Manchester City could soon battle it out for Barcelona superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Radamel Falcao linked with Inter Milan move

El Tigre could be on his way out of Monaco

As AS Monaco continue to struggle, their problems could be further compounded, with star striker, Radamel Falcao, being linked with an exit from the club. According to reports from Goal, a move to Inter Milan in the Serie A could be on the cards for Falcao.

Falcao, who is currently 33-years-old, is reportedly considering a move as he does not want to spend the last part of his career with a struggling club. The report also claims that Falcao could be sold for a meagre fee of €15 million.

Juventus interested in Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is also being considered by the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea's World Cup-winning French superstar, N'Golo Kante, is rightly a wanted man. The 27-year-old is a bulwark in midfield and is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

As a result, clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in signing him. Further, Jorginho's arrival at Chelsea has now made it more likely for Kante to be prised out of the club.

However, the latest reports from Tuttosport claim that Serie A giants, Juventus, have now entered the fray, believed to be very keen on signing the French superstar.

Manchester United join race for PSG's Adrien Rabiot

There is no shortage of suitors for PSG's Adrien Rabiot

Following Adrien Rabiot's much-publicised falling out at PSG after refusing to sign a new deal, the 23-year-old has been linked with moves to a plethora of clubs. Rabiot, who will be free to leave this summer, has reportedly already held talks with Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Now, latest reports from The Sun are claiming that Manchester United have also entered the picture as they look to hijack a deal for the French midfielder. An Old Trafford source corroborated the report, by saying

“There is interest there. His advisers look to be offering him around though. The boss is well aware of his ability. We are on the lookout for a midfield link player for the long-term.”

Manchester United and Manchester City on red alert as Barcelona consider Samuel Umtiti sale

Barcelona could reportedly sell Samuel Umtiti to make room for Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona and France superstar, Samuel Umtiti, could surprisingly find himself on the way out at Barcelona in the near future. As per reports from The Sun, the Catalan club are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old centre-back.

This is reportedly due to Barcelona's interest in Ajax's 19-year-old centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt, who is being touted to become one of the best defenders in the world. After signing Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona are believed to be plotting another raid on Ajax to sign de Ligt, who is currently the captain.

In order to do so, Barcelona will almost certainly have to offload a player or two, and Umtiti is reportedly the player who may be cut loose. The latest developments have reportedly put Manchester United and Manchester City on red alert, as both clubs are allegedly interested in signing Umtiti, who is believed to "like" both clubs and is reportedly interested in a move.

Real Madrid plan swoop for Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid will reportedly splurge more than £300 million in the summer transfer window

With Zinedine Zidane back at the helm at Real Madrid, the club is reportedly set for quite an overhaul in the summer, with an estimated transfer budget in excess of £300 million being spoken about.

Among the club's various high-profile targets, is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, according to reports from The Daily Mirror. Zidane is believed to be a major fan of the Englishman, having watched him perform at an extraordinary level for Manchester City this season.

Notably, Sterling signed a new contract at Manchester City in November, that lasts until 2023 and sees him earn £300,000-a-week.

