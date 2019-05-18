×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.44K   //    18 May 2019, 19:17 IST

Zidane is planning on bringing some big players to Real Madrid over the course of this summer
Zidane is planning on bringing some big players to Real Madrid over the course of this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the transfer window opening in another few weeks, there is no dearth of excitement on and off the pitch in the footballing world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 18 May 2019.

Manchester United make contact with Fulham over Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon in action against Manchester United
Ryan Sessegnon in action against Manchester United

The Red Devils have initiated contact with Fulham over left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to leave no stones unturned in their bid to shore up that leaky defence. The club also wants to invest in young talent with an eye on the future.

Ryan Sessegnon will turn 19 over the weekend and after a disappointing season in the Premier League with the Cottagers, this could potentially be the big break a player of his calibre deserves.

Manchester United, however, are not the only parties who are interested in the 18-year-old. European giants Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Ryan Sessegnon. But Manchester United are the only club that have made contact with Fulham so far.

Fulham's return to the Premier League was quite underwhelming and the Cottagers finished the season at 19th and will return to the Championship. The Englishman, however, does not want to go back to playing in the Championship and wants to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign young homegrown talents and Ryan Sessegnon fits the bill to a T. Fulham are also resigned to letting Sessegnon leave in the club. The youngster only has one more year remaining on his current contract. So if they don't sell him this summer, they run the risk of losing him on a free in the next.

Manchester United are short on quality defensive players and are desperate to reinforce their defence over the course of the next few months.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €173 million trio and sell a superstar, Real Madrid want to sign €85 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi asks Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar, Zidane to sell 2 Real Madrid starters in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to trigger €70 million release clause of top Barcelona target, Sergio Ramos vetoes the signing of €90 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to fight Manchester United to sign €100 million striker, Barcelona want €90 million superstar to replace Ivan Rakitic and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT LEV ATL
2 - 2
 Levante vs Atlético Madrid
6' ESP REA
0 - 0
 Espanyol vs Real Sociedad
6' GET VIL
0 - 0
 Getafe vs Villarreal
3' SEV ATH
0 - 0
 Sevilla vs Athletic Club
10' REA VAL
0 - 0
 Real Valladolid vs Valencia
Tomorrow DEP GIR 12:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Girona
Tomorrow CEL RAY 12:15 AM Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow HUE LEG 12:15 AM Huesca vs Leganés
Tomorrow REA REA 03:30 PM Real Madrid vs Real Betis
Tomorrow EIB BAR 07:45 PM Eibar vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us