Zidane wants €92 million superstar at Real Madrid, Messi does not want Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 May 2019

Zidane is planning on bringing some big players to Real Madrid over the course of this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. With the transfer window opening in another few weeks, there is no dearth of excitement on and off the pitch in the footballing world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 18 May 2019.

Manchester United make contact with Fulham over Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon in action against Manchester United

The Red Devils have initiated contact with Fulham over left-back Ryan Sessegnon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to leave no stones unturned in their bid to shore up that leaky defence. The club also wants to invest in young talent with an eye on the future.

Ryan Sessegnon will turn 19 over the weekend and after a disappointing season in the Premier League with the Cottagers, this could potentially be the big break a player of his calibre deserves.

Manchester United, however, are not the only parties who are interested in the 18-year-old. European giants Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Ryan Sessegnon. But Manchester United are the only club that have made contact with Fulham so far.

Fulham's return to the Premier League was quite underwhelming and the Cottagers finished the season at 19th and will return to the Championship. The Englishman, however, does not want to go back to playing in the Championship and wants to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign young homegrown talents and Ryan Sessegnon fits the bill to a T. Fulham are also resigned to letting Sessegnon leave in the club. The youngster only has one more year remaining on his current contract. So if they don't sell him this summer, they run the risk of losing him on a free in the next.

Manchester United are short on quality defensive players and are desperate to reinforce their defence over the course of the next few months.

