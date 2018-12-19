×
Ligue 1 superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Real Madrid superstar to join Chelsea in the coming days and more, Transfer Roundup 19 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.68K   //    19 Dec 2018, 19:21 IST

Barcelona are not going to hold back in January
Barcelona are not going to hold back in January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are 12 days away from January and that means that we're less than 2 weeks away from the opening of the January transfer window.

The rumour mill is busier than ever and it turns out none of the big clubs are going to hold back from splashing their cash in the winter transfer window. In the past, teams have shied away from spending big in January but that trend has changed of late.

As such, we expect several high-profile deals to go over the line over the course of the next few weeks. And here we have the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 19 December 2018.

Crystal Palace looking to sign Dominic Solanke on loan

Dominic Solanke is yet to feature for Liverpool this season
Dominic Solanke is yet to feature for Liverpool this season

According to the Evening Standard, The Eagles want Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan in January. Crystal Palace's struggles in front of goal have worsened and thus manager Roy Hodgson wants to onboard players who can bolster his team's attacking ranks.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is also reportedly keeping an eye on the England u21 international. Solanke is yet to feature for Liverpool this season and would certainly be open for a loan move if that would mean getting some time on the field.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek improved greatly over the course of his stay at Selhurst Park and therefore, the Eagles are hoping that Solanke will draw inspiration from the same and join in January.

Crystal Palace are currently at 15th on the Premier League table, just 3 points off the drop zone. With limited funds to bank on during the winter, a loan deal for a promising striker like Dominic Solanke is about as attractive as a deal could get for Roy Hodgson's unit.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Isco Adrien Rabiot Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
