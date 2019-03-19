×
Raphael Varane to make shock exit with Manchester United favourites to sign him, Barcelona to meet with €40 player's agent to discuss future and more: Transfer Roundup, 19 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
267   //    19 Mar 2019, 22:58 IST

Ready to call it a day at Real Madrid?
Ready to call it a day at Real Madrid?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day!

Eden Hazard says he is not thinking about Real Madrid move now

Eden Hazard's mind is all set on winning the Europa League with Chelsea until the end of the season. He has now revealed in an interview with VTM News (courtesy: Sky Sports) that his mind is set on shining with Chelsea, at least for the moment.

Hazard said,

"I'm not working on that right now,"
"I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League. This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see."

Malcom's agent to meet Barcelona's representatives to decide future

A sidelined Malcom
A sidelined Malcom

Malcom has seen playing time come at a premium this season and is now just a fringe player at the Camp Nou. Rumours were already rife during the winter transfer window that the import from Bordeaux was ready to leave the club. Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, Malcom's representatives will meet with Barca to discuss his future.

The meeting is being held to devise a plan of action for the summer with the future of several Barcelona players hanging in the balance.

Raphael Varane set to make a shock exit from Real Madrid

Varane is looking for fresh challenges
Varane is looking for fresh challenges
According to reputed French publication L'Equipe, the Real Madrid top brass has been left stunned as centre-back Raphael Varane considers a shocking exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Varane has been at Real Madrid for 8 seasons now and has won the lot at the club. However, a dip in form following the famous World Cup win has resulted in his getting jeered by the Blancos fans.

Now it looks like the Frenchman is looking for fresh challenges and will consider moving away from the club in the summer.

The Red Devils have been interested in the World Cup winner for a long time and are now favourites to sign him. He will definitely cost upwards of £75 million- which is the amount for which Liverpool signed Van Dijk from Southampton last season.

