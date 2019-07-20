Paul Pogba will not join Real Madrid this summer, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 July 2019

Lionel Messi will have a lot of quality all around him next season

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. This has been an exciting transfer window so far and one look at the ongoing sagas is enough to suggest that it will remain that way till we're done with it in a few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news from 20 July 2019.

Major setback for Real Madrid as Ornstein reveals Pogba is set for Manchester United stay

Set for Old Trafford stay

If Real Madrid do end up signing Paul Pogba before the transfer window closes, this could go on to be one of the best summers that the club has ever had in terms of transfer activity. However, despite Pogba vocalizing his desire to leave and Raiola being Raiola and constantly talking up his clients, the Frenchman looks destined to kick on at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested multiple times already that Paul Pogba remains a top candidate for club captaincy and has also maintained that the club is yet to receive any offers for Pogba. Manchester United are under no pressure to sell the World Cup winner as he is currently tied to the club on a long-term contract.

Now David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United will not sell him and that they cannot be bullied this summer. Ornstein said,

"Despite the noises coming out of Pogba and Mino Raiola, Manchester United will never be bullied. They will never sell when they don't want to. The guy's under a long-term contract. I think we can pour a little bit of cold water on this one."

Despite interest from European giants like Real Madrid and Juventus, Manchester United are not convinced about either party having the financial setup to pull off a move as big as this given the fact that the Red Devils' valuation of Pogba falls somewhere around £150 million.

Pogba is currently travelling with the Manchester United squad on their pre-season tour and has played in both of United's wins so far on the road.

