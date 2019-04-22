×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
9.34K   //    22 Apr 2019, 22:58 IST

Leo Messi is making sure Barcelona keep up their pace
Leo Messi is making sure Barcelona keep up their pace

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are less than a month away from the summer transfer window and as expected the rumour mill is abuzz.

We are expecting to see a busy summer. If the summer of 2018 was relatively quieter, we expect this upcoming transfer window to be quite a happening one with several top clubs across Europe quite clearly in need of a squad overhaul.

With so many top clubs expected to break the bank, we expect to see a lot of transfer records being broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day – 22 April 2019.

Marcelo takes the sting out of Juventus links

Marcelo
Marcelo

Ever since his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo chose to move out of the Santiago Bernabeu and join Juventus in Italy, Marcelo has been widely tipped to follow him. The Brazilian, whose defensive game has always been at the receiving end of a considerable amount of flak, has failed to nail down a starting spot this season losing it out to Sergio Reguilon.

Marcelo, however, has now come out and quelled all such claims and has claimed that he is loving his life in Madrid and that he considers it to be his home. Speaking after Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, the Brazilian left-back said,

"Everyone here knows how happy I am and I show it every day, either training or playing, wearing this shirt,"
"A lot is being said about me on the outside. I think -- no I don't think, I know -- that Madrid is my home and those who know me know the truth."

It looks like Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo might not play for the same team ever again the way things stand, at least for now.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Philippe Coutinho Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to fight Manchester United to sign €100 million striker, Barcelona want €90 million superstar to replace Ivan Rakitic and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to appoint new manager tomorrow, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign LaLiga striker as Luis Suarez replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer Gareth Bale in exchange for Tottenham superstar, Atletico Madrid superstar says he is going to Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi asks Barcelona not to sign top transfer target, Chelsea to end negotiations with Real Madrid for Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us