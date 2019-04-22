Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019

Leo Messi is making sure Barcelona keep up their pace

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are less than a month away from the summer transfer window and as expected the rumour mill is abuzz.

We are expecting to see a busy summer. If the summer of 2018 was relatively quieter, we expect this upcoming transfer window to be quite a happening one with several top clubs across Europe quite clearly in need of a squad overhaul.

With so many top clubs expected to break the bank, we expect to see a lot of transfer records being broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day – 22 April 2019.

Marcelo takes the sting out of Juventus links

Ever since his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo chose to move out of the Santiago Bernabeu and join Juventus in Italy, Marcelo has been widely tipped to follow him. The Brazilian, whose defensive game has always been at the receiving end of a considerable amount of flak, has failed to nail down a starting spot this season losing it out to Sergio Reguilon.

Marcelo, however, has now come out and quelled all such claims and has claimed that he is loving his life in Madrid and that he considers it to be his home. Speaking after Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, the Brazilian left-back said,

"Everyone here knows how happy I am and I show it every day, either training or playing, wearing this shirt,"

"A lot is being said about me on the outside. I think -- no I don't think, I know -- that Madrid is my home and those who know me know the truth."

It looks like Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo might not play for the same team ever again the way things stand, at least for now.

