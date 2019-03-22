×
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 

Shambhu Ajith
Rumors
683   //    22 Mar 2019, 19:07 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are closing in on the business end of the season and soon after that, we'll have the transfer window rolling up. As such, the rumour mill is abuzz.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day without any further ado.

Jadon Sancho drops Manchester United transfer hint

The Metro (courtesy: The Mirror) have been fortunate enough to come up with a screenshot that further intensifies speculation over a potential move for Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

It all started with Rio Ferdinand being quite vocal about how excited he is over the potential signing of the youngster. Speaking to Goal, Rio said,

 "I would take him [at Manchester United] all day. English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know."
"I have known Jadon since he was a kid, knew him through friends. I have known his family since he was a kid, before he was even born.
"He has got the mentality. The mentality is a big part of it all, whether he has the physical attributes or not."

Subsequently Goal shared the story on Twitter and Jadon Sancho retweeted it. However, he later deleted it. But Mirror had already secured a screenshot by then.

Milan Skriniar's agent says Real Madrid and Barcelona want him

Speaking to AS, Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar's agent Mithat Halis said that his client has garnered interest from the creme de la creme.

He revealed,

Real Madrid want to sign him, so do Barcelona; whoever can convince Inter to let him go will sign him this summer. Skriniar is a model professional. If Real Madrid want him, they could get him but there are other agents who have a vested interest in taking players where they want.

However, they are not the only clubs interested and Halis touched upon the difficulties in reaching a final deal.

”Mino Raiola, who represents Ibrahimovic and Pogba, might try to mislead Skriniar, but the player is on the books at our company - we have a contract with him. Inter paid Sampdoria 28 million euros for Skriniar and six months later, Manchester City came in with an offer of 55 million. Now he is valued at around 100 million. Any deal would certainly be complicated by the interference of intermediaries.”

Matthijs De Ligt tells agent Mino Raiola he wants Barcelona move

Barcelona have already made a €60 million bid for the Ajax centre-back sensation, according to Sport. With their interest now deemed to be concrete, De Ligt has told his agent Mino Raiola that he wants to move to Barcelona.

That is as per Mundo Deportivo, who claim that De Ligt has told the super agent that his ambitions are not driven by money and that he feels Camp Nou should be his destination when he leaves in the summer.

De Ligt is being seen as a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique. Barcelona have also signed De Ligt's Ajax teammate and midfielder Frenkie De Jong and he will join their ranks in the summer.

Shambhu Ajith
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
