Manchester United prepare massive €150m bid for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea target, Barcelona open to sell superstar for bargain €105m fee, and more, Transfer Roundup, 23rd March 2019

Manchester United will have to go all out for their superstar target

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Liverpool monitor Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also being linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was furiously pursued by Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, although Chelsea successfully fended them off to retain the youngster. However, the 18-year-old continues to attract a lot of attention due to his potential.

Hudson-Odoi made his debut for the senior England team last night, coming off the bench against the Czech Republic, and is primed to become a future superstar. According to the latest reports from The Daily Mail, Liverpool have now entered the race for the talented winger.

The Reds have reportedly been keeping an eye on the star, who is also linked with potential moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, the report also claims that Liverpool will face resistance from the fact that Chelsea are reportedly hesitant to sell the player to a league rival.

Antoine Griezmann could replace Neymar or Kylian Mbappe at PSG

If Real Madrid swoop for Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, PSG could move for Antoine Griezmann

Real Madrid's widely publicized struggles this season could see them swoop for either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in the summer, which could subsequently set off a chain reaction, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

The departure of either superstar will see Paris Saint-Germain make a move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, who is believed to be considering his future after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Juventus.

The report claims that the 28-year-old World Cup-winner could reportedly become PSG's for a fee of £86 million.

Barcelona to listen to offers upwards of €105m for Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has failed to establish himself at Barcelona

After moving to Barcelona for a staggering fee of €165 million in January 2018, Philippe Coutinho has continuously struggled to firmly establish a place for himself at the celebrated club.

The La Liga giants are understood to be reaching the end of their rope with the 26-year-old and are reportedly ready to listen to offers upwards of just €105 million for the Brazilian superstar, according to reports from ESPN.

Notably, Premier League behemoths Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be interested in him.

Manchester United prepare €150m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester-bound?

Manchester United's desperation to sign a top quality centre-back will reportedly see them make a massive offer of €150 million for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, as per reports from CalcioMercato.

The 27-year-old is considered to be among the best defenders in the world and is reportedly also being eyed by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Having paid just £6.5 million for him, Napoli are reportedly seeking at least £128 million (€149 million) to let him go.

