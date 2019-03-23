×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United prepare massive €150m bid for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea target, Barcelona open to sell superstar for bargain €105m fee, and more, Transfer Roundup, 23rd March 2019 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
749   //    23 Mar 2019, 19:40 IST

Manchester United will have to go all out for their superstar target
Manchester United will have to go all out for their superstar target

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:


Liverpool monitor Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also being linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund
Callum Hudson-Odoi is also being linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was furiously pursued by Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, although Chelsea successfully fended them off to retain the youngster. However, the 18-year-old continues to attract a lot of attention due to his potential.

Hudson-Odoi made his debut for the senior England team last night, coming off the bench against the Czech Republic, and is primed to become a future superstar. According to the latest reports from The Daily Mail, Liverpool have now entered the race for the talented winger.

The Reds have reportedly been keeping an eye on the star, who is also linked with potential moves to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, the report also claims that Liverpool will face resistance from the fact that Chelsea are reportedly hesitant to sell the player to a league rival.



Antoine Griezmann could replace Neymar or Kylian Mbappe at PSG

If Real Madrid swoop for Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, PSG could move for Antoine Griezmann
If Real Madrid swoop for Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, PSG could move for Antoine Griezmann
Advertisement

Real Madrid's widely publicized struggles this season could see them swoop for either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in the summer, which could subsequently set off a chain reaction, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

The departure of either superstar will see Paris Saint-Germain make a move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, who is believed to be considering his future after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Juventus.

The report claims that the 28-year-old World Cup-winner could reportedly become PSG's for a fee of £86 million. 


Barcelona to listen to offers upwards of €105m for Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho has failed to establish himself at Barcelona
Coutinho has failed to establish himself at Barcelona

After moving to Barcelona for a staggering fee of €165 million in January 2018, Philippe Coutinho has continuously struggled to firmly establish a place for himself at the celebrated club.

The La Liga giants are understood to be reaching the end of their rope with the 26-year-old and are reportedly ready to listen to offers upwards of just €105 million for the Brazilian superstar, according to reports from ESPN.

Notably, Premier League behemoths Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be interested in him.


Manchester United prepare €150m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester-bound?
Manchester-bound?

Manchester United's desperation to sign a top quality centre-back will reportedly see them make a massive offer of €150 million for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, as per reports from CalcioMercato.

The 27-year-old is considered to be among the best defenders in the world and is reportedly also being eyed by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea. Having paid just £6.5 million for him, Napoli are reportedly seeking at least £128 million (€149 million) to let him go.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Philippe Coutinho Chelsea Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
€80 million Real Madrid superstar could be set for forced exit, Barcelona to sell superstar for bargain €100 fee, and more: Transfer roundup, 16th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid plan Isco+cash deal for €150m superstar, Barcelona to listen to offers for €140m superstar, and more - Transfer Roundup, 9th February 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Manchester City on red alert as Barcelona consider selling superstar, Real Madrid plan swoop for €120m-rated superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 16th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid prepare world record-shattering €405m offer for superstar target, Top Barcelona target drops unexpected Liverpool hint, and more - Transfer Roundup, 10th March 2019
RELATED STORY
€200m-rated superstar refuses to rule out future Real Madrid move, Chelsea to battle Manchester United for £100m Barcelona superstar, and more: Transfer Roundup, 20th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid withdraw from race for €250m superstar, Manchester United prepare to hijack deal for Chelsea target, and more: Transfer Roundup, 26th January 2019 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make €150m-rated superstar top priority target, Arsenal plan double raid of Barcelona, and more: Transfer Roundup, 27th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree deal to sign superstar striker, Real Madrid to face battle from Barcelona and Chelsea for superstar target, and more: Transfer roundup, 17th January 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG plot stunning moves for Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars, Real Madrid to splurge over £100m on two Premier League superstars, and more: Transfer Roundup, 13th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Manchester United to battle it out for €120 million star, Chelsea want Barcelona superstar as Eden Hazard replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us