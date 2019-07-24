PSG will sell Neymar to Barcelona only on one condition, Atletico Madrid wants to block Griezmann's Barcelona move and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith

Will Neymar be a Barcelona player next season?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We think it's safe to say now that this summer transfer window could change the power dynamics in Europe with each passing day.

We have some exciting news to bring to you today. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 21 June 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain will only sell Neymar on one condition

Once again?

Barcelona have been trying to engineer a deal for Neymar ever since the Brazilian made it clear that he wants to return to the Camp Nou. Despite PSG being resigned to letting him leave and Neymar desperate to go back to his former club, Barcelona are having trouble piecing together an attractive deal.

After signing Antoine Griezmann for a meaty €120 million, they are short on funds and have thus offered PSG a cash+player deal for Neymar. Reports suggest that it was Ivan Rakitic that Barcelona offered.

However, PSG are not interested in signing an ageing Ivan Rakitic and will only sell the Brazilian if Barcelona cough up all of the €222 million the Ligue 1 champions spent on him when they signed him in the summer of 2017.

Recently, Ernesto Valverde's comments after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Rakuten Cup had sparked rumours linking Rakitic to PSG. Valverde had said,

"Just like every other year, he'll need to fight for his place. Let's see what happens this time. He's always fought and won his place, but we now have a lot of players and greater competition."

What is interesting to note is that this is the first instance of Valverde not denying the possibility of Rakitic leaving the club. Barcelona currently have a surplus of midfielders, and Valverde wants to retain Arturo Vidal as the experienced cog in an otherwise young midfield that's brimming with talent.

PSG were, in fact, keen on bringing Rakitic to Paris last summer. However, their stance on the Croatian international has changed, and it looks like Barcelona will need to pay the whole amount in cash if they're to re-sign Neymar.

