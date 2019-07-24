×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG will sell Neymar to Barcelona only on one condition, Atletico Madrid wants to block Griezmann's Barcelona move and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.27K   //    24 Jul 2019, 19:21 IST

Will Neymar be a Barcelona player next season?
Will Neymar be a Barcelona player next season?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We think it's safe to say now that this summer transfer window could change the power dynamics in Europe with each passing day.

We have some exciting news to bring to you today. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 21 June 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain will only sell Neymar on one condition

Once again?
Once again?

Barcelona have been trying to engineer a deal for Neymar ever since the Brazilian made it clear that he wants to return to the Camp Nou. Despite PSG being resigned to letting him leave and Neymar desperate to go back to his former club, Barcelona are having trouble piecing together an attractive deal.

After signing Antoine Griezmann for a meaty €120 million, they are short on funds and have thus offered PSG a cash+player deal for Neymar. Reports suggest that it was Ivan Rakitic that Barcelona offered.

However, PSG are not interested in signing an ageing Ivan Rakitic and will only sell the Brazilian if Barcelona cough up all of the €222 million the Ligue 1 champions spent on him when they signed him in the summer of 2017.

Recently, Ernesto Valverde's comments after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Rakuten Cup had sparked rumours linking Rakitic to PSG. Valverde had said,

"Just like every other year, he'll need to fight for his place. Let's see what happens this time. He's always fought and won his place, but we now have a lot of players and greater competition." 

What is interesting to note is that this is the first instance of Valverde not denying the possibility of Rakitic leaving the club. Barcelona currently have a surplus of midfielders, and Valverde wants to retain Arturo Vidal as the experienced cog in an otherwise young midfield that's brimming with talent.

PSG were, in fact, keen on bringing Rakitic to Paris last summer. However, their stance on the Croatian international has changed, and it looks like Barcelona will need to pay the whole amount in cash if they're to re-sign Neymar.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Antoine Griezmann Neymar Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United name price for Romelu Lukaku, Barcelona to swap €175 million trio for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Atletico to sell Griezmann to Barcelona on one condition, Manchester United bid €75 million for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to pull off stunning cut-price swap deal for Neymar, Manchester United set to make £65 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba will not join Real Madrid this summer, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 20 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Brazilian star is going nowhere, Griezmann's name not on the table, and more - April 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt explains why he snubbed Barcelona, PSG ready to agree deal with Barcelona for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 18 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, €220 million Barcelona duo set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar's father denies reports he is heading to Barcelona, Valverde 'OK' to sign both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann and more Barcelona transfer news: 2 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us