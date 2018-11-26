Real Madrid superstar wants to leave, Philippe Coutinho tells Barcelona to sign €150 million Premier League superstar, and more transfer news - 26th November 2018

Real Madrid's problems could get worse as superstar reportedly wants to leave the club

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

After an intense weekend of club football, the focus seems to have shifted back to the transfer world, with several new stories, rumours and updates emerging over the course of the day.

Today's top transfer rumours feature heavyweight clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United, among others. They also feature some prominent superstar players.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates of the day:

Manchester United eye Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel

Axel Witsel has been a key figure at Borussia Dortmund this season

Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season as they currently stand 7th on the Premier League with just 21 points from 13 matches. The Red Devils undeniably need some reinforcements and Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel reportedly finds himself on the watch list, according to reports from ESPN.

United were previously believed to be interested in Witsel, earlier in the summer, but Fred's acquisition encumbered any potential moves. However, the report claims that Jose Mourinho is still keen on the Belgian.

Mourinho travelled to watch Belgium play during the international break, despite Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku being ruled out, and was reportedly present to watch Witsel.

The 29-year-old joined Dortmund only at the start of the current season, but has become a crucial component in the team's success as they sit pretty atop the Bundesliga table, 9 points and 4 places ahead of rivals, Bayern Munich.

Witsel's performances have allegedly caught Mourinho's eye, as the Portuguese tactician is believed to be inclined towards strengthening his defence. The report claims that while a move for Witsel in January may seem a little unlikely, a summer move is definitely still on the cards.

