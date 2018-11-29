×
Manchester United hold 'secret talks' with £144M rated duo, Valverde reveals Barcelona's transfer plan and more transfer news - 29th November 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
7.32K   //    29 Nov 2018, 19:56 IST

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

Welcome to Sportskeeda's transfer round-up!

We have gone through all the rumours of the day from various websites to bring you the best in our daily round-up. Some rumours are legit and there is a very good chance of the moves happening soon while some a bogus rumours that have no credibility.

So, whatever you read, take it with a pinch of salt. Without further ado, here are the top rumours of the day:

Manchester United activate David de Gea's one-year contract extension

Manchester United have activated the optional one-year clause in David De Gea's current contract according to Sky Sports and BBC. The Red Devils are not willing to let him go away for free and are keen on keeping him at the club.

The Spaniard is still in talks over a new long-term deal and is reportedly willing to stay. However, rumours are that he is unhappy with the club's progress and wants to win trophies regularly. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be keen on signing him while Real Madrid also reignited their interest in him after an underwhelming start by Thibaut Courtois at Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho made it clear that he wanted De Gea to stay at the club as long as possible and acknowledged that the club must do all they ca to keep him.

Talking about De Gea after the 1-0 win over Young Boys, Mourinho said, Mourinho said: “He's the best goalkeeper in the world and if our ambitions are to be a big club, a winning club you need the best goalkeeper in the world. You also need some other best players [in their position] in the world, in this case we only have the best goalkeeper in the world.”

The rumours are that De Gea not only wants the club to show ambition and fight for trophies, but he also wants an astronomical increase in his wages. Now with the extension triggered, United have a year to try an convince the goalkeeper to put pen to the new contract.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paulo Dybala Daniele Rugani Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
