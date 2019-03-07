×
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
62.70K   //    07 Mar 2019, 21:01 IST

New Galactico?
New Galactico?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Let's not waste any time and dive right in. Here are the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day!

Liverpool make contact with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner

According to Bild, Liverpool have contacted Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over a potential move for their striker Timo Werner in the summer.

With Roberto Firmino struggling to exert his influence as much as he did last season, Liverpool haven't been as lethal as they had been expected to be at the beginning of the season and are on the lookout for a top striker who can keep the goals coming at Anfield.

With Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge expected to leave in the summer, Liverpool will be willing to splash the cash in the summer.

Manchester United interested in signing Joao Cancelo

Cancelo has 5 assists in the Serie A so far this season
Cancelo has 5 assists in the Serie A so far this season

The right wing has been a source of concern for Manchester United for quite a while now. With Ashley Young walking into the twilight of his career and Dalot being preferred in a more attacking role, they have decided to go into the market in search of a quality right back. According to Sport, their search has ended at Joao Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo has impressed for Juventus this season after joining last summer from Valencia amid interest from Manchester United. He cost the Old Lady £36 million and the Red Devils will have to pay upwards of that to even convince the Turin club to enter into negotiations.

Barcelona confirm interest in Matthijs De Ligt

De Ligt put on a good show against Real Madrid
De Ligt put on a good show against Real Madrid

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Matthijs De Ligt is a transfer target for Barcelona.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER (courtesy: Sky Sports), Bartomeu said,

"We have to talk about it in March, which is when we take the decisions, but his name is on the table," 

Barcelona have already signed Frenkie De Jong from Ajax and now are on the lookout for a young centre-back who can replace Gerard Pique in the long-term.

Kylian Mbappe demands 3 things from Florentino Perez to move to Real Madrid

Madrid bound?
Madrid bound?

After failing to stop a reinvigorated Manchester United side at home, problems are mounting for Paris Saint-Germain. Now, as per reports in Spain, Mbappe has given Real Madrid a list of demands he wants fulfilled if he is to make the switch from Paris to Madrid.

First of all, he wants either Zidane, Pochettino or Jurgen Klopp to take over at the helm. Secondly, Mbappe wants the no.7 shirt which currently belongs to Mariano Diaz. Thirdly, the World Cup winner wants to be paid €25 million a year as wages.

Real Madrid are desperate and it is likely that they will go out of their way to try to secure the signing of the hottest property in world football.

