Transfer roundup: Atletico forced to sell Oblak to Real Madrid, Neymar back to Barcelona and more – June 16, 2018

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona will have their tails up now!

Brazil Training and Press Conference

Hello and welcome to the football transfer roundup for the day. Despite the fact that the World Cup has begun in full flow, the transfer rumour mill never ceases to create electrifying rumours.

The World Cup provides clubs with scouting opportunities as a number of players will move clubs after the end of the tournament. Today, we have a very well-rounded transfer rumour grinder, which we will begin without further ado.

#5 Premier League

Manchester United

Real Madrid and Manchester United are perhaps the most active clubs in the world. The latter have been looking at players to improve their defence and one of the most problematic position is the left-back.

As a result, Jose Mourinho has been linked with Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro. Recent reports claimed that the Red Devils have cooled down their interest in the Brazilian but according to Duncan Castles, it is just all a ploy to make the Old Lady lower the price of the full-back because no-one else is apparently interested in the player.

“Manchester United are boxing clever when it comes to Alex Sandro. They are aware that Juventus want to sell the player,” Castles said.

“They are asking over €60m (£52.5m) for him. They think they can cash in and are very aware of Manchester United's interest for more than six months.

“They know the player wants to go there. United know this and know they don't have significant opposition at present.

“So they are allowing the story to go out that they have cooled their interest and are looking at other options at left-back.

“I’m told Juventus will have to lower their asking price considerably before Manchester United would be willing to pay it.”

The interest for Malcom

Meanwhile, Calcio Mercato reveals that three Premier League clubs are interested in Bordeaux’s Malcom, with Inter also among the clubs interested. The Brazilian had a great season in France and has attracted the interest from the rest of Europe.

And now, it is being reported that the French club are open to let him leave on loan with Inter willing to accept the offer. The Italians will be the given the option to sign him on a permanent transfer after the end of the season.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been previously linked with the player.