Real Madrid to launch €110M bid for midfielder, PSG eye Tottenham star and more transfer news: August 10, 2018

Prathik R FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 8.24K // 10 Aug 2018, 20:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

The transfer window for Premier League clubs shut late last night, with a number of teams scrambling to get last-minute moves over the line. Manchester United fans remained disappointed with their club's transfer activity as they failed to secure a big-name signing on Deadline Day. Wolves and Fulham, on the other hand, took giant strides, announcing a ton of new signings.

While the Premier League clubs can no longer sign players, the market is still open for the other top European leagues. On that note, here are all the stories that made headlines on August 10, 2018:

Premier League

Manchester United were willing to pay £100m for Raphael Varane

According to Sun, Manchester United were so desperate to sign a centre-back this summer that they were willing to part with a whopping £100m to sign Real Madrid's Raphael Varane. However, a move never materialised. United were also linked with the likes of Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Diego Godin and Toby Alderweireld but failed in all of their pursuits, leaving Jose Mourinho a dejected man ahead of the start of the new season.

Danny Rose prefers PSG to Schalke

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose is eyeing a move to French champions PSG. Schalke had enquired about a possible loan move for the 28-year-old, but Rose it seems is holding out for a dream switch to PSG who are yet to make a concrete offer for the defender. However, they have expressed their interest in the left-back who they view as the perfect replacement for the departing Layvin Kurzawa.

Danny Ings completes Southampton switch

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has completed a move to Southampton on a season-long loan which will become permanent next summer for £20million. Ings struggled to stay fit during his entire Liverpool spell and will be keen to put that behind him and start off on the right note at Southampton.

1 / 5 NEXT