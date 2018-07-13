Transfer roundup: Barca offer Ousmane Dembele plus £80m for Chelsea star, Real's £350m plan to replace Ronaldo and more - July 13, 2018

Dembele off to PL?

Hello and welcome the transfer roundup for the day! As the headline suggests, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have stolen the show in the transfer rumour roundup today and so without any further ado – we shall begin the roller-coaster ride!

#5 Premier League

Bale speaks

Former Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale has revealed he doesn't know about where he will play next season as of yet. After scoring a brace against Liverpool in the Champions League, helping Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory, Bale dropped a bomb by revealing he will speak to his agent before deciding on his future as his main priority is to play regularly - whether that be in Madrid or somewhere else.

He once again reiterated those words when asked about where he sees himself ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"I really don't know [where I will be],” he said. "I’m going to have to sit down and discuss it with my agent. Maybe I'll be staying here [at Real Madrid], maybe not. We'll sit down in the summer and hopefully resolve this issue."

Sarri flying to London and update on Jorginho

Chelsea have officially parted ways with Antonio Conte and now the hot seat at Stamford Bridge is vacant. It might not be for long, however, as according to a report from CalcioMercato, Maurizio Sarri is flying to the United Kingdom to complete a deal with the Blues to become their next manager.

Meanwhile, the tale of Jorginho has more twists than an M. Night Shyamalan movie. There have been way too many twists and turns regarding his move to the Premier League.

At first, he was supposed to be joining Manchester United. However, the Red Devils signed Fred and Manchester City then dropped in and were almost certain to sign him with the path free of any hurdles.

But it seems as though things have once again taken a turn as the Italian is now in London with his agent to finalise his deal with Chelsea, according to the reliable Gianluca di Marzio.