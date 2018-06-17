Transfer roundup: Messi does Liverpool a favour, Real Madrid offer £150 million PLUS Keylor Navas for superstar and more - June 17, 2018

Real Madrid and Barcelona are going BERSERK in the market!

Hello and welcome to the football transfer roundup for the day! Another day, another mystery, another bag of rumours that could break or make your day. There is, however, the World Cup to make them all forget about these things.

Nevertheless, here are the best rumours of the day!

#5 Premier League

Martial update

We will start with the Premier League since it is the most popular league in the world. And which club do we choose to talk about? The most popular in the world: Manchester United.

It seems as though they are having some trouble convincing Anthony Martial to stay at the club. Indeed, it is for this reason that his agent claimed that his client wants to move away from the Old Trafford.

And now, according to Sky Sport’s Dharmesh Sheth, Martial wants to leave because his position – left-side of the attack – has two players as competition: Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez.

As a result, he wants to move away from the club.

“It seems to me there’s quite an imbalance, and that Martial is not even second in that pecking order,” he said.

“Hence why there’s unhappiness, and if I’m being cynical as well his agent has been very vocal.

“He’s said they’ve been in contract negotiations for eight months and there are five other clubs interested.

“It all really depends on whether Jose sees him as a regular first teamer next season or not.”

Meanwhile, two media outlets have reported about Anthony Martial’s price tag. According to The Sun, the Frenchman, who the Red Devils want to keep despite his agent’s claims, the Old Trafford outfit have set a massive price-tag of £100 million for Martial while Daily Star believe that the price slapped on him is £70 million.

West Ham want Sturaro

West Ham are one of the many clubs that is interested in Stefano Sturaro, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. They also add that Leicester City and Newcastle United are in the race to sign him.

He joined Juventus in 2014 for a fee of £8.6 million and could be sold this summer.