Transfer roundup: Messi does Liverpool some serious harm, Arsenal want €500 million superstar and more – June 29, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
21.96K   //    29 Jun 2018, 19:57 IST

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING
Liverpool fans will not like him after this

Hello and welcome to the football transfer roundup for the day! With the World Cup having an off-day, the transfer windmill is rotating in full flow to produce some rumours that could perhaps mess with the somnolence of many fans.

So without further ado, we shall give you a ride so that you know what’s up in the marketplace today!

#5 Premier League

Ever since Heung Min Son hit his peak with Tottenham Hotspur in the recently concluded season, fans are fondly calling the South Korean as Sonaldo. Being compared to the great Portuguese is an honour in itself and there is a very faint chance that the duo could actually be team-mates next season.

Son and Ron have been linked with moves to Old Trafford, but according to BetStars spokesperson Ian Marmion, Son is favourite to join Liverpool instead of Manchester United.

“The 25-year-old showed some impressive form for Tottenham last season, however, it is Liverpool who have emerged as the 11/8 favourites to prize the South Korean away from their Premier League rivals,” he said.

“Manchester United may also look to move for the forward should he become available for transfer, and we have the Red Devils priced at 3/1.”

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is another player who could leave the Bernabeu in the summer. He has been linked with big-money moves with Don Balon reporting that Perez has hit an asking price of €120 million for the former Sporting starlet.

Finally, Toni Kroos might have saved Germany against Sweden with a brilliant last-minute goal but he, unfortunately, couldn’t motivate them to win against South Korea as the Germans were knocked out of the group stage of the World Cup for the very first time since 1938.

However, the former Bayern star is a coveted man if reports from Spanish media are to be taken seriously. Don Balon have two different stories about Manchester United’s interest in him. In one, they state that the Old Trafford outfit are willing to swap Paul Pogba for the Madrid midfield genius.

And in the other, they believe that Man United will have to give in excess of €500 million to acquire the signature of the World Cup winning superstar.

