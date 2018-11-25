Real Madrid's €150m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement to join in January, Arsenal and Chelsea to battle it out for Manchester United star: Transfer Roundup, November 25, 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.56K // 25 Nov 2018, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Florentino Perez looks to have pulled off a stunner

Well, we're just over a month away before the January transfer window rolls up and all hell breaks loose. The January transfer window could prove to be a breather for several clubs that have had a tough start to the season.

It affords them a chance to make things right by investing wisely in the transfer market. Real Madrid are one of the big teams that are expected to break the bank in January as their poor start to the season seems to be stretching for longer than anybody with the club's best interests in mind would want it to.

And today, we have quite a huge update regarding their situation. Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer rumours and updates that made headlines on November 28th, 2018.

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United to sign Marko Arnautovic in January

Could Arnautovic join the Red Devils this winter?

Several pundits have, over the past few weeks, weighed in on the matter of whether or not Marko Arnautovic is good enough to be playing for the Top 6 of the Premier League. With most of them agreeing that he should, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

As per Metro, Manchester United boss wants the board to sign Marko Arnautovic from West Ham United. The Red Devils' gaffer believes that this will help ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku who is struggling in front of goal and hasn't scored at Old Trafford since March.

The Sunday Mirror adds that if the opportunity becomes available, Arnautovic would be open to making the switch. The report claims that Manchester United could be preparing a £50 million bid to bring the Austrian international to Old Trafford.

Arnautovic, who joined the Hammers from Stoke last year has scored 16 goals in 42 Premier League appearances and has been quite reliable up front.

1 / 5 NEXT