African footballers and where they could be headed this summer

Dhiraj Samsukha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 80 // 02 Aug 2018, 13:50 IST

Senegal v Colombia: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

It's the off-season and rumor mills are in full flow. Many players are in search of greener pastures and are looking for blockbuster moves to new clubs. On that note, let's take a look at some of the stories that made headlines the past couple of days:

Serie A

Napoli end Youssouf Sabaly chase

As reported by Gazzeta Dello Sport, Napoli are no longer interested to bring Bordeaux full-back Youssouf Sabaly to Italian shores as he failed a medical due to an injury he's still nursing from Senegal's final World Cup game against Colombia back in June.

AC Milan in talks with Samassekou

As reported by Football Italia, AC Milan have opened negotiations for the signing of midfielder Diadie Samassekou. The Mali international has only 1 year left on his contract with the Austrian side, Red Bull Salzburg.

Torino reject offer from Nice for Niang

The Turin side have turned down offers from OGC Nice to take Mbaye Niang on loan. According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Torino are not willing to allow the Senegal International to leave. Niang scored 5 league goals in 23 appearances last campaign.

Bundesliga & La Liga

Has he played his final match for Porto?

Porto's Aboubakar on Sevilla's radar

As reported by Goal, The Rojiblancos are keen to sign striker Vincent Aboubakar from Porto after missing out on a deal for Chelsea's Batshuayi this summer. Negotiations have been ongoing since Friday and they have agreed a fee in the region of €20m.

Gbamin exit blocked by Mainz 05

A Premier League side has seen a record bid rejected by Mainz 05 for their star defender Jean-Philippe Gbamin. The Cote d'Ivoire International was the subject of a record bid which surpassed the €26 million paid by Dortmund to sign Abdou Diallo this summer, according to their sporting director Rouven Schroeder.

