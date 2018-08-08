Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier League History

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.55K   //    08 Aug 2018, 17:54 IST

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching in the Premier League
Transfer deadline day is fast approaching in the Premier League

The clock is ticking down, and the curtain is preparing to be drawn on the 2018/19 Summer transfer window.

The final 24 hours of the transfer window is one of the most exciting in football, with fans up and down the UK glued to their television sets, hoping that their club doesn't lose any major players and that they can pull off a shock signing or two of their own.

The final day of the window is normally full of excitement, with journalists scrambling from training ground to training ground, desperately trying to spot players making their big moves. Over the years, there have been some truly shocking deadline day transfers, and there have been plenty that have had a huge impact on a team's campaign.

With the end of this year's transfer window looming, let's take a look at 10 of the best transfer deadline day signings of all time.

10: Hugo Lloris, Lyon to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League
Lloris has become one of the best keepers in the Premier League

Hugo Lloris' arrival at Tottenham on deadline day in 2012 turned out to be an inspired move by the then Tottenham gaffer, Andre Villas-Boas.

The French international joined for around £8 million pounds on the final day of the window in what was a busy day for the North London club.

While he didn't get into the team straight away, Lloris eventually unseated Brad Friedel to become the club's number one and has held the position ever since. Lloris would go on to keep nine clean sheets in 25 games in his first season at White Hart Lane.

While he has not won any silverware at the club, Lloris has helped Spurs finish in the top three in the last three years in the Premier League.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Luis Suarez Wayne Rooney Football Top 5/Top 10
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
