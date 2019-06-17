Transfer Window: 4 Brazilians who can make a big splash this summer

Raj Kiran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2019, 15:36 IST

Brazil has always been a hotbed of talent. The amount of talent is so high across the country that the big guns from Europe are able to lure them even before other Brazilian teams can make a move for them.

There are dozens of examples such as Roberto Firmino and Ederson Moares who have moved to Europe even before debuting in Brazil's top flight.

That explains why Brazil was the most represented nation in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season with 45 players.

As the summer transfer window continues in full swing, here are 4 of Brazil's brightest talents who can make a move to Europe this summer.

#4 Antony (Winger, Sau Paulo):

Antony (left)

The youth system that has produced the likes of Cafu, Kaka, and most recently Casemiro has a new gem in their hands. Young winger Antony is 19 years old but is already attracting the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal and Ajax to name a few.

A Sau Paulo local, Antony has been a part of Sau Paulo FC since the age of 11, rising through their ranks and finally making his senior team debut last year in November coming on as a substitute against Gremio.

While representing Sau Paulo FC's U20 side he was a force to reckon with as he led them to 3 titles - the Brazilian Cup, the Super Cup and the Copa Sao Paulo Juniors. Antony was also part of the Sao Paulo team that won the J-League Challenge in Japan in 2018, where he won the Player of the Tournament award.

Like all players originating from Brazil, Antony is a creative player with great acceleration skills, close control and an eye for a pass. He likes to beat defenders with tricks and feints and can get out of tight spaces using futsal-style techniques. Even though he's primarily a winger but Antony likes to play in a free attacking role allowing him the freedom to roam around the pitch and find space.

A highly touted talent, Antony recently signed a contract with Sao Paulo which has set his release clause at €50 million.

