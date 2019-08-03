Premier League: Opinion - Liverpool's Transfer Window Review

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

After winning their sixth Champions League title last season, Liverpool were expected to make quality additions to their squad in the ongoing transfer window. However, surprisingly, the defending European champions have played a cold game, recruiting just two young prospects in Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot thus far.

This summer, Liverpool have been linked with a host of top-notch players, but the Reds have refrained themselves from going hammer and tongs in their pursuit of these stars. Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal's record signing, was on Jurgen Klopp's radar, but unfortunately, the Merseysiders never initiated advanced talks with Lille.

In spite of a stagnant transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has done a decent job in the market where Real Madrid went berserk and also sniffed around the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. In addition to retaining their best players, Liverpool have very few areas of weaknesses to address.

The only concern for Klopp is to bridge the gulf which exists between his first team and backups. In order to sustain the levels achieved last campaign, the Reds will have to strengthen their bench ahead of next season.

Still, with five days left before the transfer window shuts, Liverpool are expected to make a signing or two in this period.

In the meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is satisfied with his current squad and insisted that Liverpool are trying to sign a few players. His comments read as follows:

‘We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC."

"It just will be a transfer window. We will see what we do, and if we haven’t done anything by the end it will be for different reasons."

"It’s about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already."

Advertisement

"If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments."

Potential arrivals

#1 Francois Kamano

Liverpool could make a late approach for Francois Kamano(in whites).

With the departures of Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke from Anfield, the Reds' attack looks thin at the moment. However, the Liverpool bosses are well poised to make an approach for Bordeaux striker Francois Kamano in the coming days.

The Guinean has impressed in his two seasons at the French club, scoring 24 goals during this period. Klopp envisages the striker as a perfect candidate to bolster his forward options alongside Divock Origi and Harvey Elliot.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is almost certain to leave Ajax this summer.

Despite Ajax making a public declaration about Hakim Ziyech's desire to leave, the Moroccan is still plying his trade in Amsterdam. Given the playmaker's insanely low release clause of around €30m, it's a matter of huge surprise that no prominent teams have approached to sign the 26-year-old thus far.

Earlier, Ziyech turned down Sevilla's advances to wait for an offer from a more prominent European side. Given his versatility and industrious style of play, the Morroco international would provide much-needed depth to Jurgen's squad. Also, Hakim's low scale price compies with Liverpool's wish of spending less in the current market.

Transfer Review

Despite a subdued summer business and relatively average pre-season, Liverpool will be a force to reckon with next season, irrespective of further additions to the squad, if any.

Jurgen's side has received a further boost by the departures of Dan Sturridge and Alberto Moreno - players considered surplus to requirements.

The only issue for Liverpool fans would be a lack of firepower on their substitutes bench. However, Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson's positive pre-season campaign has been a breath of fresh air for the Anfield faithful.

Transfer Business Rating - 6.5/10.