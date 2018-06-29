Transfers News: A look at most important transfer deals in Europe which are completed

Manchester United Unveil New Signing Fred

Over the years, the significance of a transfer window has grown immensely as the business done in this period can change the destinies of the club over the course of the season. The signing of Mohammed Salah changed Liverpool's fortunes as they went to play the UEFA Champions League final, only to be defeated by Real Madrid whereas the transfers like of Tiémoué Bakayoko can be proved an absolute disaster who was signed to replace outgoing Nemanja Matic but is yet to muster himself up to the task.

Most of the clubs are waiting for the World cup to end so that they can scout the new exciting talents. One of them is Mexico's Hirving Lozano who has been linked to big transfer move to Barcelona or Manchester United.

On the other hand, some clubs are looking to get a bunch of signing before the World cup conclusion in fear that the prices in the market would get inflated just like the last season when the money demanded by the parent clubs sky-rocketed after Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for €222m.

Mo Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma in the early parts of the transfer window for just £36.9m, one could only imagine how much Roma would have demanded after the unrealistic money involved in Neymar's transfer.

(This list does not include the names of players like Kylian Mbappe and Douglas Costa whose loan deals are made permanent in this transfer window.)

#5 BERND LENO (To Arsenal)

Arsenal Unveil New Signing Bernd Leno

Former Bayer Leverkusen goalie Bernd Leno signed a five-year-deal with Arsenal for a reported fee of €22m. Unai Emery's arsenal has been one of the most active clubs in this transfer window till now by making two defensive reinforcements in their squad; Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

He will challenge Peter Cech for the starting birth next season unless the 36-year old opts to leave the club in quest of one last payday. Cech had a miserable season where he conceded a few too many goals. The backline of Arsenal added up to his misery with sloppy back-passes and school-boy errors.

Bernd Leno is an experienced goalkeeper who has played more than 300 games over the course of 7 seasons for the Bundesliga Club. The shouts to improve the defence is well heard by Unai Emery who looks to build Arsenal from the back.