Real Madrid superstar rejects Man United because of Jose Mourinho, City want Marco Verratti and more: Transfer round-up, August 2, 2018

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.55K   //    02 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League
Problems do not seem to end for Mourinho this summer

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the World Cup now behind us, the focus will rightly shift towards the all-important summer transfer period.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on August 2, 2018: 

Premier League 

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Madrid calling!

Chelsea risk losing Thibaut Courtois for free next summer 

The Daily Mail has reported that Chelsea are risking financial damages if Thibaut Courtois is not sold in the next week or so. The goalkeeper is willing to join Real Madrid but Chelsea have made it clear that they will not sanction the deal unless an able replacement is found and signed. 

Courtois has under 12 months remaining on his current Chelsea deal and has so far rejected advances over signing an extension. Citing personal reasons, Courtois has made it clear that he wants a move back to Spain with Real Madrid keen on taking him on board. 

Chelsea have already signed Rob Green this summer who will be the club's third choice custodian. The Blues have so far been linked with the likes of Alisson Becker, Jack Butland, Kasper Schmeichel and Jordan Pickford. 

Tottenham Hotspur target Lewis Cook 

Bournemouth centre-back Lewis Cook is attracting attention from Tottenham Hotspur. The Daily Star reports that Mauricio Pochettino is impressed by Cook's progress with the Cherries and is ready to make a £30 million bid for the youngster. Spurs are yet to make a summer signing. 

Cook captained the England U-20 side to World Cup glory last summer and then made 33 league appearances for Bournemouth. The 21 year old was also kept on standby in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Gonzalo Higuaín Mauricio Pochettino Jose Mourinho Real Madrid Transfer News
Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
An avid Premier League watcher with specialization in transfer news and post match analysis. Follow European and Indian football with minute attention with one eye on the world of cricket.
