Tre Penne vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Tre Penne will square off against Breidablik at the Kópavogsvöllur in the semi-finals of the preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

Tre Penne are in the preliminary round of the qualifiers for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign while Breidabilk qualified for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign. Interestingly, neither team have yet qualified for the main event.

Tre Penne won the Campionato Sammarinese di Calcio in April and played for the last time in the Coppa Titano final in May, suffering a 3-1 defeat against SS Virtus. Breidablik suffered their first defeat in all competitions since April on Saturday as they fell to a 5-2 away loss to HK Kopavogur.

After this match, the winner will take on either Atlètic Club d'Escaldes or Budućnost Podgorica in the final of the preliminary round on Friday to secure their place in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Tre Penne vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday. Interestingly, Tre Penne and Breidablik will be meeting a team from Iceland and San Marino for the first time respectively as well.

Penne have just one win in their 20 games in qualifying games across all UEFA-affiliated competitions. Breidablik have fared much better in their matches, with 10 wins from 27 outings.

Penne have just one defeat in their last 19 games in all competitions, with that defeat coming in December, so they have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023.

Breidablik have just one win in their last five games in all competitions and have suffered just one defeat in their last 12 games.

Breidablik have five clean sheets in their last nine games in all competitions.

Tre Penne vs Breidablik Prediction

Tre Penne have not played a competitive match in a month and might be a bit rusty. They have failed to score in their last eight qualifying games, which is a cause for concern.

Blikar have scored at least two goals in their last four games in all competitions and should be able to find the back of the net with ease. Considering their current form and better record in the qualifiers, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tre Penne 0-2 Breidablik

Tre Penne vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Breidablik

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Stefán Sigurðarson to score or assist any time - Yes

