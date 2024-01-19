Trélissac vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Trélissac will welcome Brest to Stade Firmin Daudou for a Coupe de France round-of-32 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to La Roche in the National 2. They went ahead through Landry Nkulu's fifth-minute strike, while Thomas Allemand's 71st-minute goal drew the game level.

Brest, meanwhile, saw off Montpellier with a 2-0 home win in Ligue 1. Hugo Magnetti and Jeremy Le Douaron scored second-half goals to help their side claim all three points.

Les Pirates booked their spot at this stage of the cup with a 1-0 home win over Angers in the last round. Tresillac saw off Fabregues with a 4-1 away victory to qualify for this stage.

Trélissac vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Trelissac claimed a 1-0 home win and played out a goalless away draw in the National in 2002-03.

Four of Trelissac's last five games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brest are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning seven games in this run including each of the last five on the bounce.

Trelissac are also unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions (five wins).

Four of Brest's last five competitive games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

There has been at least one goal scored in each half in Trelissac's last five games across competitions.

Trélissac vs Brest Prediction

Trelissac have a chance to register a shock in the Cup by eliminating a top-flight side and they come into the game on a fine run of form. They may be unbeaten in eight games on the bounce but no opposition in this run have been as formidable as their next task.

Brest are the form team in Ligue 1 and are firmly in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football next season. Manager Roy Eric will likely have one eye on next week's crunch league clash with table-toppers PSG and might field a weakened squad here.

However, they should still have too much firepower for their hosts. We are backing Brest to sail through with a routine win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Trelissac 1-3 Brest

Trélissac vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half