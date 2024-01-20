Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to change his choice to Lionel Messi at the last minute when asked about toughest opponent

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to show some hesitation before naming Lionel Messi as the most difficult player he has faced. Speaking to the Professional Footballers' Association's YouTube channel after winning the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for December, he appeared to be naming former Chelsea star Eden Hazard initially.

The defender has previously admitted that the Belgian was his toughest opponent. In an interview with Prime Video in 2021, he said:

"‘Eden Hazard, yeah. The best by probably a little bit of a distance. Maybe [Kevin] De Bruyne, but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard.

He added: "Speed, agility, his awareness and his intelligence on and off the ball is unreal."

However, he had also lavished praise on Lionel Messi previously. When asked by GOAL to build his perfect player, he lauded the Argentine superstar, even calling him the best player ever.

He said:

“Messi sees things quicker than anyone, he can read what a defender is going to do and just dribble past him as if he’s not even there," he said.

"It’s like he’s playing against mannequins. Messi has been doing things for 15 years that have never been seen before. He doesn’t have a weakness. There’s nothing I haven’t seen him do, and for that reason, he’s the best player ever."

He added: “Even if Messi’s not looking your way, you’re concentrating on him because he can see things that you can’t.”

Alexander-Arnold has gone up against Hazard thrice in his career, winning once. He enjoyed success in his only outing against Messi, featuring in the iconic 4-0 comeback in the Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona in 2019.

Lionel Messi makes decision on featuring in 2024 Olympics

The 36-year-old is set to feature in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi will be a part of Argentina's squad in the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to Argentinian outlet D Sports Radio, the 36-year-old, along with Angel Di Maria, will join the team for the tournament.

While football in the Olympics is limited to players under the age of 23, three overage players per squad are allowed to compete. The pair are thus looking to recreate their heroics from 16 years ago when they won gold in the 2008 Beijing edition.

Before the Olympics in late July, Messi and co. will be hoping to defend their Copa America title. The South American continental tournament begins in June, marking the beginning of a busy schedule on the international calendar for the 36-year-old.