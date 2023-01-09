Have the floodgates opened for Trent Alexander-Arnold? 

“How may I assist you?” Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted upon Darwin Nunez’s arrival at Liverpool, hinting at a potentially prolific partnership between the two. However, a mixed season so far for both players meant Alexander-Arnold had to wait until 2023 to set up a goal for the Uruguayan.

It came during Liverpool's FA Cup tie against Wolves on Saturday. A stunning long ball found Nunez’s head as the Reds equalized after Alisson’s blunder put the visitors ahead. Alexander-Arnold’s assist for Nunez set the tempo for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who quickly took the lead in the second half but were held to a 2-2 draw.

The Liverpool number 66 did not have the greatest start to the season and was yet to register a single assist until his pass found Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Brentford in their last Premier League outing. While his defensive game seems to have improved slightly, his offensive abilities have not quite been up to the mark lately.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK This is the first time Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted Darwin Nunez since he sent this tweet This is the first time Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted Darwin Nunez since he sent this tweet 👀 https://t.co/v0sGfClFK1

The assist for Nunez is only his second of the season but will be enough motivation for the young right-back. If Trent Alexander-Arnold finds his passing range again, the Liverpool attackers will be in for a bountiful season in front of goal.

250th appearance for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander Arnold made his 250th appearance for his boyhood club against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his 250th appearance for the Reds on Saturday night against Wolves in the FA Cup. The Liverpool right-back made his first appearance for the team in October 2016, and now, with 250 appearances at just 24, has racked up a tally of 15 goals, 63 assists, and 7 trophies.

A special milestone for 250 appearances for his boyhood clubA special milestone for @TrentAA tonight 250 appearances for his boyhood club ♥A special milestone for @TrentAA tonight ✨ https://t.co/hHK5MGRSbd

Having mostly been on the bench for England during the World Cup, Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the Premier League with a vengeance. His desire to improve did not go unnoticed, as former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher was full of praise for the youngster during the Leicester game.

Carragher said Trent Alexander-Arnold is a "unique" player, highlighting that he never played as a fullback during his formative years. He said (via Sky Sports):

"What you have to remember with Alexander-Arnold is he is unique. He was never a full-back as a kid, and he's ended up going there because of his footballing ability. He was a midfield player and a special midfield player coming through."

Carragher said that while the 24-year-old has his limitations as a defender, he can improve, as he did against Leicester.

"But we know now that the full-back position has evolved and you still have to be able to defend, but he is a playmaker from full-back. He is never going to change that. He's never going to be the best defender in the world but he can improve and get better. That's what he did against Leicester.”

Carragher also highlighted the fullback's age, saying he has already achieved a lot over his young career.

"Also, we shouldn't forget how young he is and what he has already achieved in the game. If he doesn't go on to do anything else in the game, which he will, he has still won everything you can win at club level. There is still so much there that he can improve on but he is a special, special talent."

