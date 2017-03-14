I-League 2017: Trevor Morgan might quit East Bengal before season ends

Morgan was appointed last year as the coach of the Bengal giants.

Morgan was disappointed after the loss to Chennai City FC

What’s the story?

East Bengal coach Trevor James Morgan has hinted that he might leave the club in a post-match conference. Following a last minute goal from Chennai City FC’s Karuthadantkuni that saw his team go down 2-1 against a team looking to beat the drop this season, Morgan was vexed at the manner in which the season has unfolded . The defeat has completely derailed the Bengal team’s title challenge, and even the coach accepts that.

He said, “We conceded two goals due to mistakes that were inexplicable. We seem to have these situations where our defenders don't do well against African strikers. We had to go for a win, and that's why towards the end of the game I pushed Bukenya ahead as an attacker, but that's when we got caught in the counter.

“To be lucky, you need to work hard. I don't think we have managed to do that. In crunch times like this, you have to depend on more than just talent, this is when the character, the resilience and willpower of the players come to the fore. That hasn't happened much either. In the end, we will end up where we deserve to finish," said the East Bengal coach.

Previously

Much has been made of East Bengal’s title challenge this season but it seems that it is turning into a damp squib. Despite beating defending champions Bengaluru FC home and away, and drawing against Mohun Bagan FC, East Bengal have dropped points against Aizawl FC and have been beaten by Churchill Brothers as well.

Going in depth

Following the game, which they lead by a goal thanks to a Willis Plaza strike, the British manager made it obvious that even the international break would not really help his team as they kept making basic errors time and again. He also highlighted the fact that he was going back to his family in Australia, despite the club’s General Secretary, Kalyan Majumdar, taking a jab at him for willing to abandon the squad during their troubles.

Interestingly, Morgan also hinted that he may not return after the break, as he is clearly frustrated with the lack of character shown by the players and also the management’s continued interference in his team.

What’s next?

Aizawl FC are currently on top of the league table, with 30 points out of 14 games, while the Red and Gold Brigade are second on 27 points. However, they could soon be replaced by their eternal rivals Mohun Bagan FC, as they have two games in hand, albeit difficult ones.

Author’s Take

Given how poorly they have been playing since their winning streak ended, it is hard to see East Bengal coming back from such a damning defeat to win the league. The internal politics of the club seems to have affected the club on and off the field.

The squad lacks leaders to take charge when the going gets tough, and it seems the fans will have to spend another frustrating year watching their team collapse right when they needed them to get their act together.