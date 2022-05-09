“Tried to attack him” – Ryan Sessegnon explains how he targeted Liverpool man during Premier League clash

Ryan Sessegnon has claimed that he targeted Trent Alexander-Arnold during Liverpool's draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a major blow in their Premier League title hopes after failing to secure all three points at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte's side frustrated the Reds throughout the game and even took the lead with Son Heung-Min finding the back of the net.

In-form Luis Diaz restored parity with a deflected strike that found its way past Hugo Lloris in the 74th minute.

With Liverpool slipping and Manchester City capitalizing on it by demolishing Newcastle United on Sunday, the title is pretty much the Cityzens' to lose right now.

The most big chances created in the Premier League this season?
Trent Alexander-Arnold (18)
Mohamed Salah (18)

Antonio Conte's side produced a defensive masterclass against Klopp's rampant Reds.

Following the game, Spurs wing-back Ryan Sessegnon claimed that he targeted the space left behind by marauding Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 21-year-old told Stadium Astro:

“We know from one side of the pitch they close a lot, so the space is on the other side for me.”

“When the ball gets switched over Trent leaves a lot of space on the wide areas and that’s what I tried to do, tried to attack him, tired to get crosses in and thankfully (that’s what happened) for the assist and we scored.”

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold the weak link for Liverpool?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side thanks to his unique skillset. The 23-year-old is a marvelous crosser of the ball and there are very few better passers than him in world football right now.

He has been one of the finest creators in the Premier League over the last few years on a consistent basis.

The Liverpool star has a total of 18 assists in 42 games across all competitions this campaign. His total number of assists in a Liverpool shirt till date is 61 from 221 games, which are extraordinary returns for a full-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a player from the future—do not disrespect him. In a few years, his specific skillset will be regarded as a necessity in tactical schemes at the top level.

When all the time and space in the world belongs to deeper players, you need your creators there.

However, he has often been regarded as a weak link for the Reds defensively and many teams have targeted him in order to attack Jurgen Klopp's side.

Alexander-Arnold is clearly not the best right-back when it comes to defending and has particularly struggled against pacey wide players. The England international operates very high down the right flank and sometimes struggles to track back.

When on song, Liverpool are a near flawless team. But in order to get even better, Klopp must ensure that Alexander-Arnold improves on his defensive side of the game. He is still pretty young and has plenty of room for growth.

