Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th June 2022

Seeking to make it two wins from two in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League, Bahamas visit the Hasely Crawford Stadium to face Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The hosts, who were handed an opening-day defeat, will be looking to quickly bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Trinidad and Tobago were denied a dream start to their CONCACAF Nations League campaign as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Nicaragua on Saturday.

They have now failed to win any of their last six outings, losing three and picking up three draws since seeing off French Guiana on penalties back in July 2021.

However, Trinidad and Tobago return home where they are unbeaten in five of their last six outings, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

Story continues below ad

Bahamas, on the other hand, saw off Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1-0 in their Nations League group opener on Friday.

Prior to that, they were on a six-game winless run across all competitions, managing four draws and losing four matches.

The Bahamas will now head into Tuesday’s game seeking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time since November 2019.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Story continues below ad

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming back in June 2021 when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Trinidad and Tobago have failed to win any of their last six games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing three in that time.

Bahamas head into Tuesday’s game on a run or one win from their last seven outings, losing four and picking up two draws in that time.

Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in all but one of their last six home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw.

Bahamas have lost each of their last three away games, conceding 13 goals and failing to score since a 1-1 draw with Bonaire back in 2019.

Story continues below ad

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago will fancy their chances of picking up their first win of the campaign as they head home, where they are unbeaten in five of their last six outings. While Bahamas will look to build on their opening-day win, the hosts boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will come away with all three points in this one.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 Bahamas

Trinidad and Tobago vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trinidad and Tobago

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Bahamas have managed just one goal in their last six outings)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been less than three goals scored in five of Trinidad and Tobago’s last seven games)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far