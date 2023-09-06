Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Trinidad and Tobago will welcome Curacao to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in their CONCACAF Nations League opener on Thursday.

The hosts are back in League A after an absence of one season, albeit on a technicality. Nicaragua were originally the team that secured promotion from League B but were disqualified in June on account of fielding an ineligible player in their games.

The visitors played in League A in the previous edition but finished at the bottom of the Group B standings behind Canada and Honduras. Both teams will play for the first time since their exits from the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will look to kickstart their Nations League campaign on a winning note.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the Caribbean Cup in 2014, with the hosts recording a 3-2 win.

The hosts are winless in League A thus far, suffering two defeats and playing two draws in the 2019-20 group stage. The visitors have not fared much better and have just two wins in their eight games in the competition thus far.

The hosts suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup bringing an end to their seven-game unbeaten run they had enjoyed throughout 2023.

The visitors are winless in their four games in 2023 thus far and the winless run stretches to seven games in all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five Nations League games (in League B), recording four wins.

Trinidad are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in their last five league outings, suffering four defeats.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao Prediction

The Soca Warriors have suffered a 10-1 defeat on aggregate in their last two Gold Cup games and will look to return to winning ways. They have a solid home record, with their last home defeat in all competitions coming in 2019.

La Familia Azul have endured a poor run recently with just one win in their last 19 games in all competitions. In their only meeting against the hosts, they fell to a 3-2 defeat and might struggle here. They have failed to score in three of their last four games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the recent struggles of the visitors and home advantage for Trinidad, we expect them to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 Curacao

Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Trinidad and Tobago to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Trinidad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Reon Moore to score or assist any time - Yes