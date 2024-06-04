Trinidad and Tobago vs Grenada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (June 5th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Guyana in a friendly last month.

Michel Poon-Angeron and Kevon Woodley scored second half goals to guide their nation to victory.

Grenada, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in a friendly. Oryan Velox, Koby Mingot and Gareth Leigertwood found the back of the net to inspire the visitors to victory.

The Spice Boys will now turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers. They have been drawn alongside Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Bahamas and Saint Kitts and Nevis in Group B.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Grenada Head-to-Head

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Trinidad and Tobago were victorious on 12 occasions, Grenada won three times while four games ended in a stalemate. One of those draws came in November 2017 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Trinidad and Tobago form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Grenada form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Trinidad and Tobago vs Grenada Team News

Trinidad and Tobago

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the Soca Warriors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Grenada

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Trinidad and Tobago vs Grenada Predicted XI

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron Enil (GK); Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia, Shervohnez Hamilton, Andre Raymond; Kevin Goddard, Mitchell Jabari, Michel Poon-Angeron, Duane Muchette; Brent Sam, Josiah Trimmingham

Grenada Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jason Belfon (GK); Darius Johnson, Josh Gabriel, Jacob Bedeau, Kayden Harrack, Roman Charles-Cook; Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong, Trevon Williams, Jermaine Francis; Saydrel Lewis, Kharlton Belmar

Trinidad and Tobago vs Grenada Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago enter this game as the favorites and will be expected to kick-start the qualifiers with a victory. The Soca Warriors are seeking to qualify for a second World Cup and first since 2006. They will fancy their chances of finishing in the top two spots in the group to advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Grenada, for their part, have lost their last four games on the bounce and are winless in their last eight (two draws).

We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 Grenada