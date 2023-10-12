Football

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Oct 12, 2023 21:19 GMT
Guatemala v Guadeloupe: Group D - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Guatemala face Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday.

Trinidad and Tobago welcome Guatemala to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League League A on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 comeback win at El Salvador in the Nations League last month. They went behind to Eriq Zavaleta's 17th-minute strike, but goals from Ryan Telfer, Malcolm Shaw and Justin Garcia helped T&T claim maximum points.

Guatemala, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Panama. Goals in either half from Eric Davis and Oscar Santis ensured a share of the spoils.

The draw left Los Chapines in third spot in Group A, having garnered four points from two games. T&T, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with six points from two outings.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have clashed 25 times, and there's little to choose from, with T&T leading 9-8.
  • Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw T&T win 1-0 in a friendly.
  • Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.
  • T&T are unbeaten in nine meetings with Guatemala, winning four.
  • Ten of Guatemala's last 11 games, including the last four, have produced less than three goals.
  • Four of T&T's last five games have produced at least three goals.
  • Five of their last seven meetings have been level at half-time.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Prediction

T&T have started their Nations League campaign on a positive note and are in prime position to qualify from the group. The Soca Warriors are the bookmakers' underdogs but have home advantage and are in a nine-game unbeaten run against Guatemala.

Guatemala, for their part, are looking to register a first win in the fixture since 2005. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobaga 1-1 Guatemala

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...