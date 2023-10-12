Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2023 

Trinidad and Tobago welcome Guatemala to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League League A on Friday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 comeback win at El Salvador in the Nations League last month. They went behind to Eriq Zavaleta's 17th-minute strike, but goals from Ryan Telfer, Malcolm Shaw and Justin Garcia helped T&T claim maximum points.

Guatemala, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Panama. Goals in either half from Eric Davis and Oscar Santis ensured a share of the spoils.

The draw left Los Chapines in third spot in Group A, having garnered four points from two games. T&T, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with six points from two outings.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 25 times, and there's little to choose from, with T&T leading 9-8.

Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw T&T win 1-0 in a friendly.

Four of their last five meetings have had goals at both ends.

T&T are unbeaten in nine meetings with Guatemala, winning four.

Ten of Guatemala's last 11 games, including the last four, have produced less than three goals.

Four of T&T's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Five of their last seven meetings have been level at half-time.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Prediction

T&T have started their Nations League campaign on a positive note and are in prime position to qualify from the group. The Soca Warriors are the bookmakers' underdogs but have home advantage and are in a nine-game unbeaten run against Guatemala.

Guatemala, for their part, are looking to register a first win in the fixture since 2005. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobaga 1-1 Guatemala

Trinidad and Tobago vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half