Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Trinidad and Tobago host Nicaragua at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet on Monday (March 27) in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League in an enticing showdown for promotion.

Nicaragua are atop Group C with 13 points, one more than second-placed Trinidad. If their clash on the final day ends in a draw, Nicaragua will goe through to League A of the competition.

The Soca Warriors have to win to secure promotion ahead of their Central American rivals and will feel confident of their chances following their latest win. Angus Eve's side made light work of Bahamas in a 3-0 victory. Goals from Kareem Moses, Joevin Jones and Ryan Telfer secured all three points for the island nation.Having lost their opening game, Trinidad have won their next four.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, thrashed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 4-1 on the same day. Steven Smith, Juan Barrera, Matias Moldskred and Francisco Flores were among the goals for the Pinoleros.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Trinidad and Tobago winning twice and losing once.

Nicaragua beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in their first Nations League meeting of the season, which was also their first triumph in the fixture.

The visitors have won two of their last three games, snapping a four-game losing run.

With 14 goals, Nicaragua have scored the most goals in the Nations League this season after only Haiti (15).

The hosts are unbeaten in four games without conceding.

Nicaragua have kept just one clean sheet in seven games.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua Prediction

This is a tough matchup to call. Both teams are fighting for promotion and have been impressive in the campaign. Nicaragua are obviously a dangerous side, but the Soca Warriors haven't been too shabby and will give them a tough run for their money.

The first clash went Nicaragua's way, but this one could be much closer and might end in a draw, which would favour the Pinoles.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Nicaragua

Trinidad and Tobago vs Nicaragua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

