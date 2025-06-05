Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025 

Trinidad and Tobago will host St. Kitts and Nevis in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday (June 6th). The game will be played at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 4-0 defeat they suffered to Ghana in the third-placed playoff of the Unity Cup. Goals from Jordan Ayew, Razak Simpson, Mohammed Fuseini and an own goal from Jabari St. Hillaire helped the Black Stars claim the win.

The Soca Warriors will now turn their focus to the World Cup Qualifiers where their last game saw them thrash Bahamas in a 7-1 away win in June 2024. St. Kitts, meanwhile, claimed maximum points through a 1-0 home win over the same opponents.

The win put them in fourth spot in Group B, having garnered three points from two games. Trinidad and Tobago are second on four points.

Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. Trinidad and Tobago were victorious 13 times while two games were won by St. Kitts.

Their most recent clash came in June 2023 when Trinidad and Tobago claimed a -0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

St. Kitts' last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Trinidad and Tobago's last four games have produced over 2.5 goals.

St. Kitts have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Trinidad and Tobago have won the last nine head-to-head games on the bounce.

Trinidad and Tobago form guide: L-L-W-W-D St. Kitts form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts Prediction

Trinidad and Tobago hold just a one-point advantage over their visitors in the race to advance to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers. They also have the Gold Cup to come just four days after wrapping up their qualifiers with a trip to Costa Rica.

St. Kitts, for their part, did not qualify for the Gold Cup and will channel all their energies on trying to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 St. Kitts

Trinidad and Tobago vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Trinidad and Tobago to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Trinidad and Tobago to score over 1.5 goals

