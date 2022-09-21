Trinidad and Tobago vs Tajikistan prediction, preview, team news and more | King's Cup 2022

Trinidad and Tobago and Tajikistan will lock horns in the King's Cup at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Thursday (September 22). The winner of the clash will face either Thailand or Malaysia.

The Soca Warriors are coming off three consecutive wins in the CONCACAF Nations League in June, which also boosted their League A promotion and Gold Cup qualification hopes. Tajikistan, meanwhile, made history earlier this year by qualifying for the Asia Cup for the first time.

Collecting seven points in three group games in the third round, the Crowns finished atop Group F and will now participate in their first major tournament. Petar Segrt's side will take to the cup games as an opportunity to prepare for next year's continental showpiece.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Tajikistan and Trinidad and Tobago.

TTFA @TTFootballAssoc



m.youtube.com/watch?v=dkGRIu… Watch Tuesday's Pre-Match King's Cup 2022 Press Briefing with Angus Eve and Sheldon Bateau in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Watch Tuesday's Pre-Match King's Cup 2022 Press Briefing with Angus Eve and Sheldon Bateau in Chiang Mai, Thailand.m.youtube.com/watch?v=dkGRIu… https://t.co/zAoFtjrM8b

Trinidad and Tobago Form Guide (all comeptitions): W-W-W-L-D

Tajikistan Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Trinidad and Tobago vs Tajikistan Team News

Trinidad and Tobago

Manager Angus Eve has called up a 20-man squad for the cup games this month, including veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who has 88 caps. Columbus Crew forward Kevin Molino is one goal shy of entering the team's top-five goalscorers of all time.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tajikistan

The Crowns have named a list of 23 players for the Thailand trip, which includes 11 players who are based abroad. Parviz Baki-Akhunov and Amadoni Kamolov are in line to make their international debut.

Tajikistan Football @fft_official

Национальная сборная Таджикистана продолжает подготовку к полуфинальному матчу турнира «King’s Cup 2022» в городе Чиангмай, который пройдет в четверг, 22 сентября.

fft.tj/natsionalnaya-… НАЦИОНАЛЬНАЯ СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА: ПОДГОТОВКА К МАТЧУ ПРОТИВ СБОРНОЙ ТРИНИДАД И ТОБАГОНациональная сборная Таджикистана продолжает подготовку к полуфинальному матчу турнира «King’s Cup 2022» в городе Чиангмай, который пройдет в четверг, 22 сентября. НАЦИОНАЛЬНАЯ СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА: ПОДГОТОВКА К МАТЧУ ПРОТИВ СБОРНОЙ ТРИНИДАД И ТОБАГОНациональная сборная Таджикистана продолжает подготовку к полуфинальному матчу турнира «King’s Cup 2022» в городе Чиангмай, который пройдет в четверг, 22 сентября.fft.tj/natsionalnaya-… https://t.co/J97wc8vsw0

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Trinidad and Tobago vs Tajikistan Predicted XIs

Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1): Marvin Phillip; Alvin Jones, Kareem Moses, Aubrey David, Noah Powder; John-Paul Rochford, Leston Paul; Judah Garcia, Andre Fortune, Noah Powder; Reon Moore

Tajikistan (4-3-3): Rustam Yatimov; Manuchehr Safarov, Vahdat Khanonov, Zoir Juraboev, Akhtam Nazarov; Komron Tursunov, Amirbek Juraboev, Ehson Pandzhshanbe; Shakhrom Samiev, Rustam Soirov, Shervoni Mabatshoev

Trinidad and Tobago vs Tajikistan Prediction

Tajikistan obviously have more experience playing on Asian soil, something that could come in handy. The Crowns have also looked solid defensively this year, conceding only twice in six games.

Trinidad and Tobago might be in better form but are missing some of their important players, which could work against them.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 Tajikistan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far