Trinidad and Tobago vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Trinidad and Tobago will entertain the USA at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals on Monday.

The first-leg meeting at the Q2 Stadium on Friday ended in a 3-0 home win for the reigning champions thanks to a late surge. Ricardo Pepi, Antonee Robinson, and Giovanni Reyna scored within nine minutes after the 80th minute to give the USA a comfortable lead on aggregate.

Trinidad and Tobago failed to register a single shot on target in the match and will look to improve upon that record in their home leg. Noah Powder picked up two bookings within 37 minutes and was sent off. He will miss the second leg action through suspension.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 31st time on Monday. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the Caribbean nation with 22 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the two-time Nations League winners four times and four games have ended in draws.

The USA have won their last four meetings against Trinidad and Tobago on the trot, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well, and have scored 22 times in that period.

Trinidad and Tobago have registered their four wins against the visitors at home, including a 2-1 win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they last met in Trinidad in 2017.

The visitors are winless in their last two away games against the hosts and will look to return to winning ways.

The visitors have three wins in their last 11 away games in all competitions (excluding the 2022 FIFA World Cup), suffering four defeats in that period.

Trinidad are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA Prediction

The 3-0 loss in the first leg was the second defeat in a row for the Soca Warriors in the competition. It was just the second time that they had failed to score in 2023, after failing to score in their CONCACAF Gold Cup meeting against the same opponents in July.

They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Nations League, recording four wins, and will be hopeful of a positive result. Head coach Angus Eve will be without the services of Noah Powder and Neveal Hackshaw through suspensions, with the latter picking up his sixth yellow card of the campaign.

The Americans registered a 3-0 win in the first leg but it was an unconvincing victory. They had the numerical advantage after Powder's sending off in the 37th minute but their first goal wasn't scored until the 82nd minute.

Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, and Johnny Cardoso remain sidelined through injuries. Gregg Berhalter is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI.

Though the visitors are strong favorites in this match, Trinidad have a good home record in recent games and should be able to put up a solid fight. Nonetheless, considering the current form and recent history of the two teams, the USA should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-2 USA

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ricardo Pepi to score or assist any time - Yes