Trinidad vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025 

Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao will kick-start the final round of the CONCACAF section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when they square off on Friday (September 5th). The game will be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in the Gold Cup in June. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Dante Sealy's 10th-minute strike while Firas Al-Buraikan equalized at the hour-mark.

Curacao, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Honduras, also in the Gold Cup. They went behind to Jorge Alvarez' 32nd-minute strike while Edrick Menjivar's own goal 10 minutes later drew the game level. The game was seemingly destined to finish in a draw but Luis Palma had other ideas, scoring the match-winner deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

La Familia Azul will now turn their attention to the World Cup Qualifiers and booked their spot at this stage by topping their group in the last round. Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, qualified as runners-up in their group.

Trinidad vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Trinidad and Tobago have two wins from three head-to-head games. Curacao were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Curacao claimed a 5-3 home win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Seven of Trinidad's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Trinidad's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Trinidad have won just one of their last seven games, losing four games in this run.

Trinidad form guide: D-D-L-L-W Curucao form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Curucao form guide: Trinidad dropped one spot to 101st in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Curacao climbed four places to 86th.

Ad

Trinidad vs Curacao Prediction

The team that tops this group would book their spot automatically at the 2026 FIFA World Cup while the runners-up advance to the intercontinental playoff. Jamaica are the favorites to finish first in the group, with these two nations likely to battle it out for second place.

Both sides had a poor Gold Cup campaign as they each suffered a group stage ouster and will now shift their focus to their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

Ad

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Trinidad 1-1 Curacao

Trinidad vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More