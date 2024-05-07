Trinidense vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2024

Trinidense will host Boca Juniors at the Estadio Martin Torres on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana campaign. The home side are playing well at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They kicked off their Copa Sudamericana campaign with back-to-back defeats but returned to winning ways in their third game, picking up a 2-0 home victory over Nacional Potosi with Fernando Romero opening the scoring before Juan Salcedo doubled their advantage in the second half.

Trinidense sit third in the group table with three points from an obtainable nine. They are one point behind their midweek opponents in second place and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch of late and will hope they can find better luck in the Copa Sudamericana this week. They were beaten 4-2 by Fortaleza last time out in the tournament, heading into the break level at 1-1 before their opponents upped the ante in the second half to clinch all three points.

Trinidense vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Trinidense and Boca Juniors, with the visitors picking up a 1-0 victory in their maiden clash last month via a second-half header from 19-year-old Aaron Anselmino.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games after failing to register any in their previous 11 matches.

The Argentine outfit are the second-highest-scoring side in Group D with a goal tally of three.

Boca Juniors have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Trinidense vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Trinidense are unbeaten in their last three games after losing each of their previous six. They have won their last two games on home turf and will be looking to record a third this week.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their nine games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Trinidense 0-2 Boca Juniors

Trinidense vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Boca Juniors to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)