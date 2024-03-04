Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Sportivo Trinidense will welcome Colo-Colo to Estadio Tigo La Huerta for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to General Caballero in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Diego Martinez scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Jorge Sanguina to help Cabalerro claim all three points. Alan Pereira also scored a brace for Trinidense.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Huachipato in the Chilean Primera Division. Carlos Palacios and Matias Moya scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

Los Albos will turn their focus back to the continent and qualified for this round with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Godoy Cruz. A 1-0 away win in the first leg was followed by a goalless draw at home. Trinidense qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over El Nacional. A 1-1 draw at home was followed by a 1-0 away win in Ecuador.

The winner of this tie will secure an automatic spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Colo-Colo's five games this season have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Trinidense's last nine games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sportivo Trinidense have won just one of their last six games in all competitions (four losses).

Four of Colo-Colo's five games this term have produced less than seven corner kicks.

Eight of Trinidense's 10 games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.

Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction

Sportivo Trinidense have made a poor start to the season, with their sole win in their last six games coming in their second-leg victory over El Nacional. Despite playing at home, the Paraguayans are underdogs on paper in this first leg.

Colo-Colo, for their part, have made a relatively more consistent start to the season. Their games have been cagey, in contrast to their hosts' more expansive encounters.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Trinidense 1-2 Colo-Colo

Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction

Tip 1 - Colo Colo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks