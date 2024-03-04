Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

Sportivo Trinidense will welcome Colo-Colo to Estadio Tigo La Huerta for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to General Caballero in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Diego Martinez scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Jorge Sanguina to help Cabalerro claim all three points. Alan Pereira also scored a brace for Trinidense.
Colo Colo, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Huachipato in the Chilean Primera Division. Carlos Palacios and Matias Moya scored second-half goals to inspire the win.
Los Albos will turn their focus back to the continent and qualified for this round with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Godoy Cruz. A 1-0 away win in the first leg was followed by a goalless draw at home. Trinidense qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over El Nacional. A 1-1 draw at home was followed by a 1-0 away win in Ecuador.
The winner of this tie will secure an automatic spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.
Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Colo-Colo's five games this season have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- Seven of Trinidense's last nine games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Sportivo Trinidense have won just one of their last six games in all competitions (four losses).
- Four of Colo-Colo's five games this term have produced less than seven corner kicks.
- Eight of Trinidense's 10 games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals.
Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction
Sportivo Trinidense have made a poor start to the season, with their sole win in their last six games coming in their second-leg victory over El Nacional. Despite playing at home, the Paraguayans are underdogs on paper in this first leg.
Colo-Colo, for their part, have made a relatively more consistent start to the season. Their games have been cagey, in contrast to their hosts' more expansive encounters.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Trinidense 1-2 Colo-Colo
Trinidense vs Colo-Colo Prediction
Tip 1 - Colo Colo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks