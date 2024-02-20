Trinidense vs El Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Sporting Trinidense will welcome El Nacional to Estadio Defensores del Chaco for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second round tie on Thursday (February 22nd).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away loss to Nacional Asuncion in the Paraguayan Primera Division on Sunday. Diego Duarte and Juan Alfaro scored either side of Fernando Romero to guide their side to all three points.

El Nacional, meanwhile, have not been in action since December 2023 when they claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over Independiente del Valle in their final game in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro.

Patrik Mercado gave the visitors the lead in first half injury time while Ronny Borja and Bryan Ona scored second half goals to complete the comeback for El Nacional.

Puros Criollos qualified for this stage of the Libertadores courtesy of their second-placed aggregate finish in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Sporting Trinidense also qualified as the second-placed aggregate team in the Paraguayan Primera División.

The winner of this tie will face either Godoy Cruz or Colo-Colo in the next round.

Trinidense vs El Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Trinidense's six games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Sporting Trinidense are competing in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

Nacional's last four games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Trinidense have won just one of six home games they have played this season (five losses).

El Nacional's last five games have produced an average of 11.6 corner kicks.

Trinidense vs El Nacional Prediction

Trinidense made history by qualifying for the Copa Libertadores for the first time ever. However, they have not coped with their continental sojourn adequately, having lost five of their six league games so far.

El Nacional will be looking to capitalize on their hosts' poor form to advance to the next round and Trinidense's porous defense could have a hard time keeping out their visitors.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Trinidense 2-2 El Nacional

Trinidense vs El Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks